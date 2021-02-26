Aldria L. Wade
Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Aldria L. Wade on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, at the age of 79 at her residence on St. John.
Aldria L. Wade was survived by her husband, William James Wade; son, William Joseph Wade; adopted sons, Marvin Prince and Claudel Daway; daughter, Yvette Lorraine Wade Gumbs; son-in-law, David Gumbs; daughters-in-law, Annie Fortuna, Donna Daway; grandchildren, Jason Wade, Cyan Gumbs and Chase Gumbs; adopted grandchildren, Donielle Daway and Sophia Daway; siblings, Liston Harley, Aubrey Harley and Roselin Thompson; uncle, John Christian; sisters-in-law, Altamese Harley and Mary “Sally” Epps; nephews, Travis Harley, Trevor Harley and Micah Harley; nieces, Honore Kirkland-Smith, Claudia Pratt, Alisa Harris and Allison Harris; godchildren, Nicole L. George, Claude Christian, Maurice George, Laurel Harley, Don and Doug Hodge, and Khaden A.J. Daniels; special cousins, Felix Christian, Keith Christian, Lawrence Benjamin, Ruby Amey, Harriet Sanders, Rev. Ralph Prince, Alvis Christian, Graciela Samuel Alexander, Mary L. Harley, Aileen Marsh, Lauris Harley, Lydia Harley Trotman, Ewart Harley Jr. and Leona Smith; special friends, Myia Powell Williams, Clemmie Moses, Ivy Moses and Orville “Chopper” Brown; other families, Christian, Harley, Sewer, Meyers, Marsh, Smith, Wesselhoft, Sprauve and other family members too numerous to mention.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John and St. Croix.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the first viewing on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals 5 to 7 p.m. The second viewing will be held on St. John on Thursday, March 4, at Bethany Moravian Church at 9:30 a.m., with service to follow at 10:30 a.m.
The funeral service will be live streamed at http://www.mdmvi.com//livestream.html. Interment is at Emmaus Moravian Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic and public health guidance, masks or facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com.
