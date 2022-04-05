Friends and relatives are advised of the passing of Alecia Gooding Benjamin on March 3, 2022, at the age of 82.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Fredrick Benjamin; and her parents, Sarah Neptune and Alfred Gooding.
Alecia is survived by her daughter, Sheri Benjamin Richardson; son, Craig “Chip” Benjamin; daughter-in-law, Corrine Benjamin; and grandchildren, Alana Abednego, Edouard Richardson Jr., Brittany Richardson, Brian Richardson, Craig Benjamin Jr., Corey Benjamin and Caylee Benjamin.
She is also survived by family members and friends too numerous to mention.
A memorial service for Alecia will be held Saturday, April 9, at 10 a.m. at the Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
For directions or to share a special memory or tribute, please visit our website at www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.