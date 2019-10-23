Aletta “Iueta” (Penn) Lettsome, 78, of St. Thomas, passed away peacefully on Oct. 13, 2019, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., surrounded by her family.
She is survived by her son, Ralph V. Lettsome Jr., and his wife Ruby of Virginia; daughters, Marilyn “Lisa” Malone of New Jersey, Monica (Lettsome) Anthony and Patricia Lettsome of St. Thomas, and Paulette Lettsome of Massachusetts; stepdaughters, Naomi Julia (Lettsome) Herbert and her husband Cecil of St. Thomas, and Carla (Lettsome) Fahie and her husband Maxie of Massachusetts; grandchildren, Kanasha “Kandi” Herbert, Danae and Devin Fahie, and Alana, Ayanna and Akelo Wade of Massachusetts, and Kashima “Kosh” Herbert of New Jersey;
great-grandchildren, Palenque “PK” Herbert of Massachusetts, and Masai Herbert Dixon of New Jersey; brothers, Wilberforce “Berth” Henley, Bennett and Roy Penn of Tortola, Norris Penn of New York, and Elsworth Randy Penn of New Jersey; and sisters, Celia Rogers of South Carolina, Thelma Blyden, Eda Amena Penn-Frazer, and Cora (Penn) Smith of St. Thomas, Melony Doyling of Massachusetts, Verda (Penn) Frazer of Tortola, and Portia Venzen of New York.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph V. Lettsome; son-in-law, Samuel Anthony; mother, Eglantine (Thomas) Venzen; father, Victor Penn; and stepfather, Isidore Venzen. She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, siblings-in-law, cousins and friends.
Mrs. Lettsome was born in Tortola, BVI, and was an accomplished seamstress and cook.
Friends and relatives of the Lettsome family are warmly invited to attend the viewing Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses at 28-29 Lower John Dunkoe in St. Thomas, beginning at 10 a.m,. followed by a service at 11 a.m. Interment will immediately follow at the Smith Bay Eastern Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John and St. Croix
