We regret to announce the passing of Alexius "Al" Perkins, who died at the age of 77 on Dec. 28, 2021, at his home on St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, with loved ones by his side.
Al was born on St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, in 1944 and called the island his home for his entire life. Everyone who had the good fortune of meeting him will remember his wonderful smile and his witty sense of humor. Nothing made him happier than eliciting a laugh from anyone he encountered and he loved to serenade people with his harmonica, without which he never left home.
Al was preceded in death by his parents, Matilde Perkins and Viggo Perkins Sr.; sisters, Eleanor Arnold and Helena Perkins van Beverhoudt; and his brother, Carlos Roberto Perkins.
He is survived by his wife, Geraldinne Perkins; their daughter, Chloe Perkins; his son, Anthony Perkins; his brother, Viggo Perkins II, all residing in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands; sister, Shirley Germaine Sawyer, of California; and nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
Alexius Perkins was a Vietnam War veteran, serving his country in the United States Army in the late 1960's.
Memorial services and viewing will be from 3 to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 12, at Turnbull's Funeral Home and Crematory Services with military honors taking place at 4 p.m. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in his name may be sent to the American Cancer Society or to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull's Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
