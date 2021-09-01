We regret to announce the passing of Alfred Alpheus Lettsome, who died Aug. 19, 2021.
He is survived by his wife, Zeporah E Lettsome; son/stepson, Patrick Lettsome, Garon Dixon; daughters, Lisa A. White, Cindy Lettsome-Myers, La Toya M. Ault, Shinnay Lettsome; adopted daughter, Grace Creighton; goddaughter, D’Wanna Romney; sons-in-law, Frederick White, Devon Myers, Wrensford M. Ault; daughter-in-law, Alicia Lettsome; grandchildren, Daymond White, Rayna White, Semaj Lettsome, Jessica Myers, Dane Lettsome, Jahve Lettsome, Joshua Myers, Kayla Ault, Josiah Ault, Solomon Ault; brother, Lucius Lettsome; sisters, Laris Lettsome, Dorcus Young, Miriam Lettsome, Elizabeth Cambridge; sisters-in-law, Gwendolyn Lettsome, Mavis Hall, Monica Wongken; nine brothers-in-law, six nephews, five nieces, 18 great-nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
The first viewing will be Friday, Sept. 3, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Blyden Memorial Chapel. The second viewing will be Saturday, Sept. 4, from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Apostolic Faith Church, with services at 10 a.m. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery. The family requests that all tributes be sent to alettsomevi@gmail.com.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
