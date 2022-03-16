The children of Alfred Anthony James Philpott announce his passing on Feb. 7, 2022, on St. Thomas at his home.
Mr. Philpott was preceded in death by his parents, Lionel James and Vera Payne Philpott. He was born on the island of St. Kitts on July 15, 1928. He was a member of the St. Kitts-Nevis Defense Force Band and St. Thomas Community Band. He was well known for playing his trumpet in many churches on St. Thomas, St. Kitts, Tortola and other Caribbean islands. He was a journalist, musician, investigator, entrepreneur and taxi driver.
He is survived by his children, Prudence Grant, Patricia Buchanan Philpott, Murella Buchanan Gomez, Wellington Philpott Sr., Ingrid La Raine Philpott, Ian Derek Philpott, Alfred Philpott, Antoinette Fleming and Anthony Philpott; his grandchildren, Kimra Philpott, Wellington Philpott Jr., Condoleezza Philpott, Je Von Philpott, Alexis Fleming, Alana Fleming, Anthony Fleming, La Raine Arnold, Tanisha Williams, Etosha Philpott, Micah Philpott, Iana Philpott, Abdiel Philpott, Eliza Philpott, Marcelina Gomez, Carlos Gomez, Ana Buchanan, and Patrick Buchanan; and his great-grandchildren, Emma-Raine Zara Arnold, Zy’Aire Palermo, Wesley Philpott and Mason Philpott.
He also leaves to mourn several nieces, nephews and cousins living in St. Kitts- Nevis, Canada, England, Holland and the U.S., all are too numerous to mention.
The first viewing will be held Thursday, March 17, at the Turnbull Funeral Home from 4 to 6 p.m. The second viewing will be held at Christchurch Methodist Church, Market Square, on Friday, March 18, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., with the services immediately following. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull's Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
