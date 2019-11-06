Alfred “Sogo” Augustine, age 71, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. He was born on Jan. 22, 1948, in Roseau, Dominica, West Indies, son of Eleanor Joseph and the late Cuthbert Augustine.
Alfred leaves to cherish his memories: A devoted wife of 49 years, Velth Augustine; four beautiful children, Elina (Walter), Blanche (Garfield), McAnthony (Teresia), and Moriah (Irvin); seven grandchildren, Kenneth, Marco, Soraya, Justen, Jayden, Cheyenne, and Isaiah; his beloved mother, Eleanor Joseph; and 10 brothers, Rudy, Bernard, Glen, Keith, Dominique, Thomas J., Leonard, Andrew, Eddie, and Thomas A.; eleven sisters: Joyce, Roma, Adele, Catherina, Martha, Angela, Roselyn, Deborah, Anna, June, and Greta.
He also leaves three aunts; numerous nieces; nephews; and cousins as well as many members of his community who respected, admired, and loved him. He was preceded in death by his father, Cuthbert Augustine; his stepfather, Jerville Joseph; and his sister, Agatha Augustine.
Visitation will be Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, from 9 to 11 a.m. The service is at 11 a.m. at the Nazareth Lutheran Church in Cruz Bay, St. John, with a celebration of service immediately following at the same location. Pastor Reginald Joseph will officiate, and the interment will follow at Cruz Bay Cemetery.
