It is with heavy hearts packed with pain but also with the strength of the Lord Jesus that the Corbett family announces the transitioning of Alfred Corbett Sr., better known as “Sonny, Alfredo, and Dada” from this life. Alfred transitioned at the age of 78 on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at the Roy Lester Schneider Hospital. The family embraces that to be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord and thank God that by His grace and mercy, Alfred did not suffer during his transitioning duration.
Alfred scripted his own eulogy.
Born in Plymouth, Montserrat, West Indies, to Bridget Corbett and Joseph Riley on Dec. 28, 1942, Alfred Corbett was now the newest member of the “December-born Crew.” His late grandparents, Floretta Browne, James Riley, and Catherine Corbett were honorary members. In the early months of his life, Alfred was taken over by his grandmother Floretta, who raised him like her own child. In 1948, he attended St. Georges Government School from the age of 6 and remained there until 1958. After completing first form, he had no choice but to leave school to assist his grandmother, who he affectionately called Nana Flora.
While in Montserrat, Alfred had no choice when it came to going to church. He had to be there and stay there. Nana Flora was not playing and it was from her that learned to be disciplined in all that he experienced. He was going to have a relationship with God and she made sure of it. He became a member of the St. George's Anglican Church and enjoyed singing and playing instruments. He was also an Anglican server boy and he took his role seriously.
The discipline he learned from his grandmother and from his role in the Anglican Church was transferable to when he joined the Boy Scouts. He enjoyed “everything” the Boy Scouts had to offer. He did his best to complete all tasks and celebrated when he received accolades and rewards. He was exceeding standards and had a desire to keep growing. He earned the rank of Boy Scout 2nd Class P.L. Leader, then left to become a member of the Montserrat Defence Force, and later went to work with the Osbornes in the late 1950s to early 1960s.
In 1963, Alfred received an offer to travel to St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, to visit his aunt, the late Ina Johnson. His visit became permanent and he landed a job at Island Block. St. Thomas was now his new home. A year after his arrival, Alfred saw a familiar face that he knew from Montserrat and decided to approach her. Oh, how she resisted but oh how he persisted. Eventually, they began to speak after what he called a struggle to “win her over” and they finally became friends. They upgraded their relationship and got married in December of 1965. The lady is none other than his now widowed Rosanna Corbett. They wasted no time and five additional children were added to the family.
In 1969, Alfred went to work with Zinke Smith, better known as Controlled Concrete --- Devcon Int. It is now known as St. Thomas Concrete. In 1999, he became ill, and unfortunately, he had to leave his job. Through it all, he remembered the discipline he learned from his grandmother Floretta. “Train up a child in the way he should go and when he is old he will not depart from it.” He rededicated his life to Christ and became a member of St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Smith Bay. He was dedicated to God, the choir, and the Men’s Club. He enjoyed lending the voice that God gave him to praise God and to bless people.
When Alfred wasn’t in church, he was on his C.B. and Amateur Radio and truly enjoyed speaking to people all over the world. His C.B. radio name was Tiger and his amateur radio name was N.P.2. G. L. Alfred (November Papa Two Gulf Lima Alfred). He was passionate about the radio hobby that became a habit. He loved connecting with people and whenever the opportunity presented itself, he encouraged those he was speaking with to trust God through all situations being faced. He was a member of the many radio clubs: K.P. 535, 127 DT102, 127CT102, 127DQ102, 127C01866, just to name a few.
Throughout the good and the not-so-good times in his life, God was always there and guided him through it all. He will be missed physically and kept in the hearts and memories of countless people.
Alfred is survived by his spouse, Rosanna Corbett ; sons, Alfred “Kuchin” Corbett, Jr., Terence I. Corbett; daughters, Hillary Corbett-Joseph, Karen Corbett, Carol Corbett-Thomas; son-in-law, Dadlie Joseph; daughters-in-law, Kisha Corbett, Sharon Corbett; sister-in-law, Elizabeth Browne; grandsons, Edson Patrick Corbett Jr., Elroy Brown Sr., Aiejah Corbett, Clifton Corum Jr., Alejah Corbett, Junel Charleswell, Jamel Charleswell, Hezekiah Corbett; granddaughters, Kisha Corum, Akilah Burrows, Kishma Corum, Aiesha Corbett, Aliesha Corbett, Anesha Corbett, Kezia Corbett, Jaysa Thomas, Charnice Matthias;
great-grandsons, Elroy Brown, Jr. Ezekiel Charleswell, Ce’kai Corum, K’Mari Jackson, Kamahli Lewis, Akil Burrow, Aliko Prentice, J’Khari Bolques, J’Khawn Bolques, A’Jahri Leonard, Ah’Zeek Fabian, Cael Corum; great-granddaughters, Shenelle Jackson, Akayla Burrows, Kemiah Corum, A’Zahra Otto, Melodee Charleswell, Imani Brown, Freyja Brown, Wylloe Brown; close relatives, Alvin Gerald, Odelle James, Octavia Allen; close friends, Elwin Joyce, Clement Friday, Fernella Daniel, Leroy Claxton, Joseph Harvey, Gene Henry, and too many more to mention.
The first viewing is slated for Thursday, Sept. 23, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Hurley Funeral Home. The second viewing is slated for Friday, Sept. 24, from 9 to 10 a.m. at The Oasis Church of God of Prophecy (Donoe) with the service to follow immediately at 10 a.m. Interment is at Smith Bay Eastern Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
Due to the COVID pandemic and health guidelines, masks (covering the nose and mouth) must be worn and proper hand sanitization must be evident at all times.
Respectfully, this father and son's homegoing service is limited to immediate family and close friends. No more than 100 persons will be allowed in the sanctuary.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.