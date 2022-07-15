The family of Alfred E.D. Francis regrets to announce his passing on June 23.
He is survived by his wife, Bernice E. Francis; children, Deborah Y. Francis-Howell (Dennis), Kent N. Plunkett (Jose-Ann); brother, Amadeo I.D. Francis; sisters, E. Aracelis D. Francis, J. Ingerborg Marrero; grandchildren, Dwight Howell, Leslee Howell, Sherilyn R. Moses, Natasha Plunkett, Crystal Plunkett-Saunders; brothers-in-law, Aben A. Marrero, John E. Fleming, Patrickson Edwards; sisters-in-law, Roswietha Klement-Francis, Manefa O’Connor-Francis, Viola A. Hodge, Lorraine A. Francis-Edwards; nieces, E. Tishell Callwood, Kirsten Brunn, Lorraine, Kathleen, Simone, and Stephanie Francis, Brigitte and Bernadette Hodge, Brenda Hodge-Lockhart, Beatrice, Jerain, Tisha, Tanya, and Andrea Fleming; nephews, Lloyd Francis, Gerard Brunn, Ronald Henry Jr., Bernard Alguero, Byron Maduro, Rudolph Francis, Joel, Dearon and Ronnie Fleming, Jose Tino Garcia; and extended families, Smith, Nielsen, Tyler, Francis, Nibbs and Powell families.
Please email tributes by Sunday, July 17, to alfredfrancistributes@gmail.com.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the viewing on Friday, July 22, at Dan Hurley Home for Funerals from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. The funeral service will be held on July 23 at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church. The viewing begins at 9 and ends at 10 a.m., with a service to follow directly afterward. He will be interred, then cremated.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of the Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix. For online directions, or to share a special memory, please visit our website at www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com. All COVID-19 protocols will be observed.
