It is with great sadness that the family of Alfred Edward Fahie regrets to announce his passing.
Affectionately known as Old Man McClusky, he passed away on July 27, 2022, at his home. He was 103 years old. He was preceded in death by his wife, Elmeda Fahie; brothers, Walter Fahie, William Fahie, Jimmy Fahie, Maxwell Fahie, Ernest Fahie; and sisters, Melvina Fahie, and Francis Fahie.
He is survived by his sons, David Foy, Darwin Foy, Charles Fahie; daughter, Cheryl Fahie; brother, George Fahie; sister, Sarah Fahie; grandchildren, Deborah Foy, Vaughn Fahie, Desiree Foy-Fisher, Tamara Foy, Darren Foy, Darryl Foy, Vance Fahie, and Kier Fahie; greatgrandchildren, Demara Folk, Kaden Fahie, Xhania Saunders, Darryl Foy Jr., Nazier Foy, Jahleal Foy, Samiah Foy, Tahmauri Bobo, Ariyah Bobo, Jordan Fahie, and Gabrielle Fisher; great-great grandchild, Jiannis Folk; special goddaughter, Debra Turnbull; numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends too numerous to mention.
Relative and friends are respectively invited to attend the viewing at Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas on Tuesday, Aug. 23, from 4 to 6 p.m.
The final viewing is Wednesday, Aug. 24, from 9 to 10 a.m. and the funeral service is scheduled to start promptly at 10 a.m. at St. Andrew's Church on First Avenue, St. Thomas.
Interment will follow at Western Cemetery No. 1.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
For online directions or to share a special memory visit our website at www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com.
All COVID-19 protocols will be observed.
