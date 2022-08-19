Alfred Edward Fahie
It is with great sadness that the family of Alfred Edward Fahie regrets to announce his passing. Affectionately known as Old Man McClusky, he passed away on July 27, 2022, at his home. He was 103 years old.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Elmeda Fahie; brothers, Walter Fahie, William Fahie, Jimmy Fahie, Maxwell Fahie, Ernest Fahie; and sisters; Melvina Fahie, and Francis Fahie.
He is survived by his sons, David Foy, Darwin Foy, Charles Fahie; daughter, Cheryl Fahie; brother, George Fahie; and sister, Sarah Fahie; grandchildren, Deborah Foy, Vaughn Fahie, Desiree Foy-Fisher, Tamara Foy, Darren Foy, Darryl Foy, Vance Fahie, and Kier Fahie; greatgrandchildren, Demara Folk, Kaden Fahie, Xhania Saunders, Darryl Foy Jr., Nazier Foy, Jahleal Foy, Samiah Foy, Tahmauri Bobo, Ariyah Bobo, Jordan Fahie, and Gabrielle Fisher; great-greatgrandchild, Jiannis Folk; special goddaughter, Debra Turnbull; numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends too numerous to mention.
Relatives and friends are respectively invited to attend the viewing at Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas on Aug. 23, from 4 to 6 p.m.
The final viewing is Aug. 24, from 9 to 10 a.m. and the funeral service will start promptly at 10 a.m. at St. Andrew’s Church on First Avenue, St. Thomas.
Interment will follow at Western Cemetery No. 1.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
For online directions or to share a special memory visit our website at www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com.
All COVID-19 protocols will be observed.
Alma Joseph Mcfarlane
The family regrets to announce the passing of Alma Joseph Macfarlane. Alma passed away peacefully at her home.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Joseph and Virginia Matthias-Joseph; sisters, Doris Simmonds and Mavis David; brothers, John Trotman Sr., Monroe Trotman Sr., and Vanito Joseph; her sons, Lee C. Jackson Sr. and Steven A. Rodgers.
She is survived by her daughter, Coreen Rodgers-Reed; son-in-law, Lennie G. Reed Sr.; adopted daughter, Merla Phillips and family; daughter-in-law, Brenda Rodgers; sister-in-law, Dorothy Joseph; brother-in-law, Bassanio David II; granddaughters, Amber Francis, Serita Ashley Rodgers, Lenika A. Reed, and Lennise A. Reed; grandsons, Lee C. Jackson Jr., Kyle K. Monsanto, Akeel J. Francis, Adrian ”Mikey” Francis, Lennie Reed Jr. and Laurence Reed; great-grandchildren, Adejah Myers, and Faith Joseph, Aiden J. Francis, Asia Francis, Anyce Francis, Zarrin Walters II, Kyla Monsanto, JeNao A. Francis; nieces and nephews, Deloise Turner, Cheryl Hermon, Glenora, Glenda, Linda and Glencia Joseph, Glenroy Smith, Lauritz , Bassanio David III, Eleanor Thomson, attorney Leonard B. Francis, Joyce Francis-Edwards, Alfred Turner, Karen Rabsatt, Monroe Trotman Jr., Rosa, Elvis, Ernest and Lester Trotman, John Trotman and family, and family of the late Leonardo Trotman.
Special thanks to Premier Health, caretakers Natasha Benjamin, Verissa Smith, Miss A. Lewis HS, and the staff at Continuum Care.
The funeral service will be held Saturday, Aug. 20, at the New Herrnhut Moravian Church. The viewing and tributes begin at 9 a.m. with the service to follow immediately at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at New Herrnhut Moravian Church Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
For online directions or to share a special memory visit the Hurley website at www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com.
All COVID-19 protocols will be observed.
Evelyn Phillip
It is with great sadness that we, the family of Evelyn Phillip, better known as Sheila, announces her passing on July 19, 2022.
Sheila was a very loving, cheerful and kind- hearted person. She will be missed by her family and friends.
Sheila was preceded in death by her mother, Evelyn Coulsen; her father, Hugh Reilly; her sister, Clarissa Grace; and her nephew, Brian Grace.
Sheila is survived by her daughters, Denise Meyers and Shira Thomas, Esq.; son-in-law, Mark Meyers; grandchildren, Jaro Joseph, Markini Meyers, Markia Meyers, J’Ada Meyers, Mark Meyers Jr. and Kylee Loyd; granddaughter-in-law, Miranda Joseph; great-grandchildren, Kaliyah Alexander, Judah Joseph, Jaeon Bryan, Jhem Meyers, Javen Dore, Jahmore Meyers and Zia Meyers; sisters, Beverly Williams, Geralda (Audrey) Farrell, and Cheryl Le-Boeuf; brothers, Neil Henry and Gordon Reilly; brother-in-law, Charles Farrell; nieces, Cinetrea Grace Williams, Ann Williams, Germaine Martinez, Giselle Miller, Geryl Miller, Carla Patterson, Angela Turner, Ann Heywood, Christine Sprolling, Rachael Steward, Gia Henry and Madison Reilly; nieces-in-law, Althea Williams, Stephanie Heywood; nephews, Timothy Grace Jr., Dr. Elliott Williams, James Miller Jr., Mario Heywood Jr., Eugene Le-Boeuf, Sean Henry, Damion, Adrian, Andre and Gordon Jr., Reilly; too many great-nieces and nephews to mention; special cousin, Dolores Davis; special friends, Donia Francis, Beverly Moses, Eva St. Juste, Joyce and George Larsen; and the staff at V.I. Board of Nurse Licensure.
The memorial service is today at 10 a.m. at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church.
