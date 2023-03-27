Relatives and friends are advised of Alfred L. Rogers' peaceful passing on Feb. 28, 2023, age 84.
He diligently served as a police corporal in St. Kitts and Anguilla before relocating to St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands.
Mr. Rogers had a passion for fishing and swimming and was known for quizzing others on riddles. Preceded in death by his father, James "Jimmy" Rogers; his mother, Mary Richardson-Rogers; sisters, Stella Rogers and Evelyn Rogers; his wife, Sylvie Rogers; sons, Reginald Rogers, Simon Rogers, Marlon Rogers, Alfred "Elkin" Carty, and Trevor Rogers; daughters, Cheryl Rogers-Maduro, Dezra Rogers, Judith "Patsy" Carty, Hyle David, and Shurla Rogers-Thibou; brothers, Albert Rogers, Cleophus "Cookie" Rogers, and Rufus Rogers; sisters, Cynthia Rogers-Phillip, Lyra Rogers-Gumbs, Lilith Rogers-Mathews, Lana Rogers-York, Lona Rogers-Cox, and Cyronia Rogers-Maynard; 18 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
He is also survived by his nephews, Esterline "Rachie" Gumbs (special recognition), Elton "Friday" Gumbs, Leslie "Brief" Gumbs, Merwin Rogers, Henry Rogers, James Rogers Jr.; a special friend, Allen Smith; by the Rogers and Gumbs families, along with numerous family-friends who celebrate his legacy; nieces, Verna Gumbs- Chinnery, Velda Gumbs – Baxter, Vernice Gumbs, Sharene Rogers-Olba, Arlene Rogers; son / daughters-in-law, Eunell Mauro, Jasmine Rogers, Steven Thibou Sr., Charles David, and other Rogers and Gumbs family members that are too numerous to mention.
Relatives and friends are cordially invited to the first viewing, which will be held March 30, 2023, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Blyden Memorial Chapel. The second viewing will be held on March 31, from 9 to 10 a.m., followed by the service from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Blyden Memorial Chapel in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. Interment will be at Eastern Cemetery.
We invite attendees to wear shades of blue. The family would like to retire quietly after the interment. Funeral arrangements are under the trusted care of Turnbull's Funeral Home.
