With profound sadness, we announce the passing of our beloved Alfred Loiten on Friday, June 5, 2020, In Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.
He is survived by his wife, Monica Loiten; children, Ingrid, Andrew, Sharmaine, Kirk, and Trudi; 11 grandchildren, including Christopher Williams; two great- grandchildren; his sister, Ruthlyn Britton, (Birsie); and family, brother, the Reverend Henley James and family; brother-in-law, Donville Wanliss and family; and many friends too numerous to mentioned that he met in the U.S. Virgin Islands community and while traveling around the world.
Al, as he was affectionately called, came to St. Thomas as the regional manager for Grolier International, an encyclopedia company. He later assumed the position of circulation director with the Daily News of the Virgin Islands, which he held for more than 25 years. During that time, he introduced newspaper readership into the schools. Al loved children and created special inserts in the newspapers for graduates to have their pictures and achievements posted. He won many awards for the Daily News among the Gannett Newspaper Group of Companies.
Al also partnered with the Avis of St. Croix and started a booster paper, The Independent, to increase its sale on St. Thomas. After running for two years, The Independent was replaced by the Avis.
Al retired and after a short time, was recalled by the V.I. Daily News to once again take the position of circulation director. He retired from that position 10 years ago and lived a quiet life, traveling and enjoying life and friends.
Al was active in many charities, including United Way, where he was president; and the Rotary, where each year he spent months selling hundreds of raffle books to create funds toward scholarships for students attending college and other charities.
Al started farms across Africa and Jamaica, helping young people to create their own source of income.
He was an ardent radio talk show participant and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Al loved life, and he loved people. He was a happy man. May his soul rest in eternal peace.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 21, at McWhite Funeral Home in Ft. Lauderdale.
