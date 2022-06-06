We announce the passing of Alfred V. Raimer, who died May 21, 2022.
He was born to David Raimer and Edith Greaux of Estate Rosendal, St. Thomas, on March 17, 1933.
He graduated from Charlotte Amalie High School's Class of 1951. He studied radio and TV repair at Escuela Vocational Metropolitan in Puerto Rico, and radio and TV engineering at RCA Institute in New York. He studied accounting, computer programming and government management at the University of the Virgin Islands.
He worked as a painter at the V.I. Hotel, then was hired as a computer operator at the V.I. Finance Department until his retirement in 1992.
He married Theresa D. Hampton of Augusta, Ga., in 1958, and together they raised their four children, Michael, Stephen, David, and Maria.
He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed reading, bowling, cooking, singing, and building.
The first viewing will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday, June 9, at All Saints Cathedral with services to follow at 10 a.m. Interment is at Raimer Family Cemetery.
