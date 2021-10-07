It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Alfred Wilson, aka “Sunny” or “Sunny Bull,” who was born in St. Kitts. He lived in St. Thomas for many years. He died Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at the age of 79 in Tennessee.
Alfred leaves to mourn his sisters, Margorie Weekes (St. Thomas), Rebecca Wilson (Anguilla), Stephanie David (St. Kitts) and Victoria “Patsy” Wilson (St. Kitts); brothers, Kennedy David (St. Kitts) and Nathaniel Weekes, who resides in Louisville, Colo.; special nephew, Clifford Wilson, Ivan Wilson, Ralph Weekes (St. Thomas), Fred Wilson, Obidiah Wilson, aka “Courage,” Douglas Wilson (St. Kitts); nieces, Glenda Wilson (Curacao), Jasmine and Angela Wilson (St. Kitts); Brown family in Savan; special friends, Albert George and family, Florette Cornwall and family; members of the Memorial Moravian Church, Godfrey “Bob” Richardo, Eardly “Antiove“ Bassue, Ida Grant and family, Evelyn Freeman and family, Selly Lagord and family; and a host of relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
Arrangements are under the care of New Generation Funeral Home in Antioch, Tenn. The body will be cremated in Tennessee on Friday, Oct. 8.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.