It is with deep regret that we announce the passing of Alfredo Hodge Sr., better known as “Fredo,” who passed away Aug. 27, 2019.
He is survived by his sons, Alfredo Hodge Jr., Alex Hodge, and Almeric Hodge; daughters, Neasha Hodge and Christine Hodge; grandchildren, Alfredo Hodge III, Shaca Hodge, Sharifa Hughes, Shaniqua Hodge, Alfredo Hodge IV (Yardee), Abayomi Hodge and Alexeica Hodge; great-grandchildren, Aliyjah Hodge, Adiyjah Hodge, Kmya Thomas, Skye Francis, Emori Pemberton, Emyra Pemberton, Ktanya Herbert, Asaejah Hodge, Kimiah Forde; sister, Sylvia James Worth (New York); brother, Godfrey Leerdam; daughter-in-law, Sandrine Hodge; nieces, Ceres James (Florida), Angela Worth (New York), Diane Leerdam, Cathy Gatson, Sharon Leerdam, Maritza “Pinky” Leerdam-Pierre, Alicia Leerdam; nephews, Luther Worth, Edward Leerdam Jr. (Bobby or Moudo), George Leerdam Jr. (Florida), Roy, Floyd and Wayne Leerdam, Lamont Thomas Jr., Aaron, Dwayne, and Michael Thomas; special nephew, Kwame O. Motilewa; special cousin, William “Bobby” Hodge; special friends, Earl Dewindt, Roy Frett, Cornel Donadelle, Prudence Freeman, Sherry Knight, Nanton Moses, and Roy Moorehead; and many other friends and relatives too numerous to mention.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to celebrate the life of the late Alfredo “Fredo” Hodge Sr. on Monday, Sept. 9, at Turnbull's Funeral Home. The viewing will be from 8:30 to 10 a.m., with the service following immediately after in the chapel. Interment will be at Smith Bay Cemetery.
Arrangements are
