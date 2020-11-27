The family regrets to announce the passing of the late Alfredo Warren DeCastro, a beloved son, father, grandfather, brother and uncle. He died Nov. 11, 2020, in Atlanta, Ga.
He was affectionately known to us as Sunny, Sunny Boy or Bumpy.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alfredo and Evelyn DeCastro; and wife, Vivieca DeCastro.
He was born on the island of St. Thomas on March 2, 1955, the only boy among five sisters. As a young boy, he moved to Oswald Harris Court housing community and attended Lockhart Elementary School, Wayne Aspinall Junior High and Charlotte Amalie High School. Also, he served his country in the Army from 1976 to 1979.
He retired from the Virgin Islands Housing Authority in December 2014. After his retirement, he usually could be found liming with the boys by Ortiz van, adjacent to Lionel Roberts Stadium.
He leaves to mourn his daughter, Tyra DeCastro; three sons, Rashawn Sr., Theron DeCastro, Deshawn Erskine; eight grandsons, Rashawn Jr., Tyree, Tylani, Tyshawn, Kylan and Demahrie DeCastro, Emmanuel and Deshawn Erskine Jr.; two granddaughters, Jaalah and Zipporah Erskine; seven sisters, Bernice Van Beverhoudt (Franklin), Karen Schneider, Carol Hendrickson (Myron), Carmicita Dorsett, Corine and Carmen DeCastro, Linda Adams; numerous nieces, great-nieces, nephews, great-nephews; aunts, Rita Heath and Elizabeth DeCastro; uncle, Ronald DeCasrto; the Pickering and Reed families; and numerous relatives and friends.
The first viewing will be held at Dan Hurley’s Funeral Home on Wednesday, Dec. 2, from 5 to 7 p.m. A second viewing will be held Thursday, Dec. 3, from 9 to 10 a.m. with funeral service following immediately. The burial is at Eastern Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, a donation in memory of Alfredo DeCastro can be made by check or money order to “Community Foundation of the V.I. and mailed to CSVI, 1600 Kongens Gade; St. Thomas, V.I. 00802.
Social distancing and masks will be required at all gatherings.
