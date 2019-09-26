We regret the passing of Alice Gloria Hilaire-Thomas, also known as "FeeFee" of Fond Cole, who died Sept. 15, 2019.
The viewing and service will be held Friday, Sept. 27, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home on St. Thomas.
In Dominica, a viewing is set for 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 7 with the service at 3 p.m. at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Goodwill. Interment will follow in Dominica
She is survived by her children, Gregory Thomas and Shanell Gregoire; grandchild, Shanee’ Gregoire; adopted children, Rayhim, Tiscey, Tyanna and Rayvon Hilaire-Thomas; stepfather Basien O’Brien; stepbrother, Ragnald O’Brien and son, Fontaine; stepchildren, Francess Robin, Clarence, Florence and Franklin Thomas; stepgrandchildren, Brittany Garret; Shawn Thomas; Tyler, Ryan, Kendall and Micah Robin; son-in-law, Dwayne Gregoire; sister, Daphne Hilaire; stepson-in-law, Andy Robin; godchild, Daryn Thomas; nieces, Claudia Ferbac, Marvlyn Honore, Davina Mitchell, Ann Vidal, Sharon and Dawn Bellot; nephews, Ray Hilaire; grandnieces, Adelyna Massicot, Ceres Vidal, Kimesha Honore; grandnephews, Alixson Massicot, Tevin Vidal, Cletus Honore Jr.; close friends and family on the U.S. mainland: Evelyn, Sandra and family, Lucia and family, Bernice, Molly, U.S. Virgin Islands: Pastor Petty and New Vision Ministries, Josephine and family, Maria Titre, Shirley Harve-Daniel an d family, Janie Gregoire and family, Dana and family, Fiber and family, Mark, Merina, Ruffine and family, Noreen Isaac, Heather, Tarkeia, Sims and family, Superior Court of the V.I., Johnny and family, Pastor Jeff and St. Thomas Reform Church, Pamela Charles, St. Claire, Ms. Mason and family, Thomas family, Holy Family Catholic Church, Ras Bobby, Dominica: Joycie and family, Stephanie and family, Sandra Leford and family, Fond-Cole Prayer Group, St. Alphonsus, Catholic Church, Gracy and family, Marpin and Tropricraft Staff, Miss Tofee and family, Mandra and family.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
