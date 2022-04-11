The funeral service for Alice Hodge-Rogers will be Monday, April 25, 2022, at Blyden’s Memorial Chapel. Tributes are from 9:30 to 10 a.m. with the service 10 a.m. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
She was preceded in death by her father, David Lanswell Hodge.
She is survived by her mother, Julina Adelina Frett Hodge; stepmother, Mary Hodge; daughter, Tamrica Hodge; grandchildren, Ayana Gumbs, Somorah Durant, Seriya Durant; sister, Jestina Hodge; brothers, David Hodge, Daniel Hodge; aunts, Marjorie Hodge, Judith Hodge, Georgia Hodge, Mayrose Frett Christopher, Madeline Frett Smalls, Olivine Frett Farell, Margarita Frett Slkridge, Silvenita Frett Mayers, Judith Frett, Yvonne, Frett Hilaire; uncles, Leroy Hodge, Etine Frett, Ruyard Frett, Evance Frett; and special friends, Janice Stephens, Miles David, Helen Frett.
Please forward tributes to Tunrbullsfuneralhomevi@yahoo.com by Friday, April 17. All COVID-19 protocols will be observed. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull's Funeral Home and Crematory Service.
