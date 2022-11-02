Alice Laurel de Lugo Grigg
The family of Alice Laurel de Lugo Grigg regrets to announce her passing on Sept. 4, 2022, in Ocala, Fla. She transitioned peacefully, with her family by her side, following a lengthy illness.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, at the St. Thomas Reformed Church.
She is survived by her children, Kathryn Jensen-de Lugo Rhymer (Wayne) and Jens G. Jensen (Paula); grandchildren, Lt. Lemuel L. Houston, Jr. of the Alexandria, Va., Sheriff’s Office (Lindsey) and CW4 Robert P. Houston, U.S. Army (Laconda), Nicholas and Dane Jensen; great-grandchildren, Omar, Kaelyn, Eli and Olivia Houston; brothers, Robert (Joan) and Charles (Dawn) de Lugo; sisters, Diane de Lugo Doss, Beverly de Lugo Collins, Brenda de Lugo Patrick, and Charlene de Lugo Jones.
Laurel, as she was affectionately known, was born on St. Thomas, on Jan. 21, 1940, to Erica Beatrice Lee and Alvaro de Lugo. After the loss of her mother at just 1-year-old, she and her sister, Sandra, were raised by their grandmother, great-grandmother, and aunt. Laurel attended Kathryn Simmonds and Miss Vitalia Boynes private schools, then went on to Charlotte Amalie High School from which she graduated in 1956.
Laurel was employed for several years at the V.I. Hotel and the Yacht Haven Hotel. She then entered government service as an executive secretary at the V.I. Department of Public Works until her retirement. Following her retirement, she volunteered at the local chapter of the American Cancer Society and the Radiology Department of the Roy Lester Schneider Hospital.
In her youth, Laurel enjoyed being a Girl Scout in Troop 212. She was a member of the St. Thomas Reformed Church, where she was baptized, and was active and remained involved in many church events and activities throughout the years. She loved to travel; her trips took her to the mainland U.S., Italy, Greece, France, England, Mexico, Hawaii, Switzerland, Turkey and many Caribbean islands, most often on cruises, with her sister.
Laurel was an avid card player and enjoyed playing poker and canasta with her brother Raymond and friends. She also enjoyed playing games of “Hand and Foot” with her girlfriends. Laurel’s competitive spirit was inspirational. She was an excellent cook. Her specialties included kallaloo, native bread pudding, soursop juice, coquito and fruit cakes, which she and her sister Sandra made for family and friends at Christmas time.
She is also survived by her life partner John Harding and family, special friends, Maxine and Lisa Fuentes, Eleanor Cerge, Winifred Scott, Harriet Smith and Mary Davis, many beloved cousins, nephews, nieces, and other friends and caregivers, Lisa and Yayi Fuentes, Vere Daley, and Monique de Lugo Plaskett.
Laurel will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Philip Elvet Cannonier
We are celebrating the life of a father, a brother, and friend, Philip Elvet “Manuba” Cannonier.
He was born in Tabernacle, St. Kitts, on March 11, 1957, to Christiana and James Cannonier, both of whom are deceased. Philip went to his resting place on Oct. 11, 2022, in St. Kitts.
A man of many talents, Philip played drums/percussion with: Cannon and the Lion of Judah, a band started by our brother, Randolph “Cannon.” Philip was a protector and self-taught mechanic, barber, and musician.
Philip is survived by his five children, Noah, Leah, Ilana, Janel, and Whitney; one grandchild, Maverick; three children-in-law, Lori, Elton, Matt; six siblings, Joseph, James, Miriam, David “Stones”, Fitzgerald, Christine, Patricia and Stirling; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
He was preceded in life by his wife, Linda; our parents, Christiana and James Cannonier; and three siblings, Josephine, Jeremiah, Randolph “Cannon,” David and Kendall.
We honor and pay tribute to Phillip “Manuba.” His body was cremated on Oct. 21, 2022, and was witnessed by family. On Thursday, Nov. 3, after a short service at Jenkins Funeral Home Chapel in Basseterre, St. Kitts, we will pay homage to his life with a scattering of his ashes at Black Rock Hill in Tabernacle.
Margaret Walters-Walwyn
The family of Margaret Walters-Walwyn, also known as “Liz,” regrets to announce her passing on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, in Missouri City, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Leroy Walywn Sr.; and her son, Clement Walters.
She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Raymond and Monica Walters, Charles Jr. and Latona Walters, Clarence Walters, Caswell Walters and Khemporn Fitzgerald; her daughters and sons-in-law, Cathlyn V. Walters and Collen “Inshirah” Walters-Abiff and Hiram Rasool Abiff.
She is also survived by her siblings, Anabel Smith, Thomas Greenaway, Alice Jackson, and Rose Meade; her stepchildlren, 27 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren; and many other family and friends too numerous to mention.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the memorial service on Friday, Nov. 4, at 10 a.m. at St. Andrews Episcopal Church on First Street.
Services are handled by Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix. Visit the Hurley website at www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.