Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Alice Maude Prosper, also known as “Joey” on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at her residence.
She is survived by her six children, Jahleejah Proctor, Jacqueline Proctor, Juliette Walker, Randy Lopez, Jerrell Prosper, Jannet Prosper; siblings, Cavel Charles, Yvonne Marajah, Stevenson Simon, Patricia Simon, Cardova Simon, Cynthi Proctor; grandchildren, Trussardi Gordon, Truvaurnie Proctor, Afrika Proctor, Abijah Walker-male, Alijah Lamonthe-female, Ajahrie Walker, Vakyra Gumbs, Azekah Walker, Akevo Walker, Niahlie Lopez
Friends include but not limited to Didi, Bam, Ernie, Lawrence, Likkle and many other relatives and friends.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a memorial service on Monday, June 29, 2020, at Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John and St. Croix at 10 a.m. The body will be cremated.
Due to COVID-19 and the resulting public health mandates, masks or facial coverings MUST be worn at all gatherings.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
