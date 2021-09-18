Alicia Angela Fellner was born June 18, 1938, and she passed away peacefully at her home in the care of her youngest son, Alfred Fellner, and close friend, Gavin Turbe. They both provided loving care in Alicia’s final days.
Alicia was born in St Croix, but spent most of her life on St. Thomas. She attended school on St. Thomas, and met her future husband (Teddy).
Her first job was as a beautician at Tanny’s in Creque’s Alley on St. Thomas. Alicia was a very gregarious, engaging and so full of life, which drove her to be a successful beautician. With that drive came a desire to own her own shop and control her destiny. She left Tanny’s and opened her first salon across the street from Crazy Cow in downtown St. Thomas. Her two lifelong friends followed her, Marion Miller and Diana Esslinger. Although Diana moved back to the States, they remained lifelong friends. Marion Miller joined my mother at the shop downtown and eventually ran the shop at Bluebeard's for her. They were inseparable. They worked hard together, raised their kids together, enjoyed beach parties along with barbecues. On weekends, they even danced the nights away at the Hideaway club.
Richard, Marion’s husband, gave away the bride, Alicia, to her husband, Theodore “Teddy” Fellner, at their wedding.
Alicia operated both salons for some time and eventually consolidated both shops into the Marketplace location where she continued to do hair for so many people until her retirement in 2019.
My mother worked all her life, joyfully and without compromise because she loved what she did, and she made wonderful friends doing it. Alicia contributed to local organizations, supported many charities and was very supportive of the Catholic Church and Ss. Peter and Paul Cathedral and the school.
Alicia was preceded in death by her husband, Theodore M. Fellner (Teddy); parents, Alfredo and Mercedes Gonzalez; and her brother, Pedro Gonzalez.
She is survived by her sons, Theodore M Fellner III (Dave) and his wife, Linda K Fellner, Robert Fellner, and Alfred Fellner, and her grandson, Nathan James Fellner; her sisters, Isabel “Toty” Gonzalez Conception, Maria “Mary” Gonzalez Griffin, Luz “Aunty Lou” Gonzalez Edney; her nieces, Sonia Concepcion, Rosemarie “Rosie” Rivera, Luz “Mootsie” Wade, Noella Griffin, Devery Phipps; great-nieces, Kristina Rivera, Mahogany Malone, Mya Rivera, Eliza Wiley, Robyn Malone; nephews, Eddie Concepcion, Paul Griffin Jr.; great-nephew, Noah Wiley; cousins, Iris Leoor Carillo de Dottin, Luz “Cookie” Camacho Castaneda, Jose “Chieto” Manuel Carillo, Jose “Chemi” Miguel Carrillo, Jose Pillar Carillo, Jose Raul Carillo, Georgina “Ginita” Carillo, Dr. Iris Dottin, Luz “Cookie” Camacho Castaneda, Carlos Camacho, Nancy N. Camacho, Carlos Vasquez; special friends, Marion and Richard Miller, Diana Esslinger, Carol Nelthropp, Phyllis Benjamin, Takera J. Rieara, Lorraine Creque, Audrey Callwood, the Foster family “John and Claire”; her sister-in-law, Betsy Beretta; nieces and nephews, Patrick Beretta, Barbara Monoson (Beretta), Dante and Jamie Beretta, Gigi Beretta and David Booth, Vickie and Jim McQuaide (Beretta) and Bonnie and Jeb Chard (Beretta).
In addition, she will be remembered by the many souls she touched throughout her life. There were too many to remember. God bless her and keep her in his eternal care. We will miss her.
The service will be held at Turnbull's Funeral Home on Wednesday, Sept. 22. The viewing will be from 9 to 10 a.m. and the service will be at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate to Continuum Care VI. They cared for Alicia and did an incredible job http://ccivi.com/
