Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Alicia Husband on Sunday, May 28, 2023, at the Roy Lester Schneider Hospital.
Alicia died peacefully after a prolonged illness. Alicia Husband was born to Isabel Romero and Vicente Soto on Jan. 29, 1943, in Frederiksted, St. Croix. Alicia is also known affectionately as “Lecie” or “Lee” to family and friends.
Alicia is survived by her husband of 60 years, Clarence Henry Husband, Jr.; children, Beverly Natalie Nicholson Doty, Clarence Henry Husband III, David Henry Husband, Paul Ray Husband, Andromeda Maria Thompson; grandchildren, Paris Oliver Nicholson IV., David Henry Husband Jr., Jayson Michael Husband Bonelli, Andromeda Sophia Husband, Paul Ray Husband Jr., Kaylan Juwan Husband, Michael Jordan Bonelli, Clarence Henry Husband IV; great-grandchildren, Jalayna Alicia Ernestine Joseph, Jaleya Andromeda Joseph, ‘T’miiya Husband, Cayman Oliver Nicholson, and David Henry Husband III; siblings, Vicente Soto Jr., Elminio Soto, Michael Joseph, Marilyn Santos, Gwendolyn McGee, Letticia Barnes, Lionel Barnes Jr., Lloyd Barnes, Stephanie Barnes, Violet Barnes-Howell, Gerri Weber; aunts, Margarita Maldonado and Irma Ascencio; daughter-in-law, Bahia Husband; sons-in-law, Randall Doty and Godfrey Thompson; brothers-in-law, Keith Husbands, Thomas McGee, Art Howell, and James A Weber III; sister-in-law, Regina Husbands; special nieces, Myrna van Beverhoudt, Jamila Russell, Latifa Mack, Ashli Iles; special daughter, Brenda Le Richards; special friends, Frances Bellew, Oriel and Gloria Thompson, Roy and Doreen Donavan and many other nieces, nephews, cousins, family, and friends.
The going home service will be held on Friday, June 16, 2023, at the Emmanuel Baptist Church at 146-172 Anna’s Retreat, St. Thomas. Pre-service tributes are from 9 to 9:30 a.m. The service will be held at 10 a.m.
The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to Calvary Baptist Church St. Thomas Memo/For-Building Fund-Alicia Husband.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
For online condolences or to share a special memory, visit our website at www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
