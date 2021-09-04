St. Matthew’s Gospel, Chapter 5, verse 4
“Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted.”
It is with profound sadness that we announce the death of Alicia Ingrid Fleming. She was born on Oct. 9, 1969, in St. Thomas Virgin Islands.
During her sojourn on this earth she loved and touched the lives of many and then went to her eternal home Aug. 22, 2021, at Schneider Hospital in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands.
Alicia Ingrid Fleming has left behind so many to treasure her memories, including her mother, Amelia Vanterpool in St. Thomas; father, Elliot Fleming in Anguilla; three sons, Duquin Dwight Fleming, Clarencio Rogers and Alikai Fleming; one daughter, Dwenisha Fleming; special son, Terry Mcbryde in the United States; special daughters, Petesia Harley and Stacey Reed in the United States; grandchildren, Nalaya Reed-Fleming, Duquin Fleming Jr., Kailah Fleming, Dean Brodie Jr., Natori and Ayden Charles, Clarissa Fleming-Rogers, Clarencio Fleming-Rogers Jr., Ca’Maya and Ca’Mara James; sisters, Felicia Fortuna, Janice Rawlins, Yvette Brandy, Tracelyn Hamilton, Melisa Fleming, Rhonda Fleming, Nicole Fleming, Jahmalya Setorie; brothers, Elliot Fleming Jr., Dwayne Fleming, J’Quann Fleming; special mothers, Esme Fleming in Anguilla, Sonia Fleming and Bernice Fleming; aunts and uncles and their families, Edith Petty, Violet Fleming, Granville Rogers in Anguilla, Marjorie Encarnacion, James Fleming and Vincent Liburd in St. Thomas, Jane Clinton in the United States; families of the late Martha Webbe, Joseph "Tony" Rawlins, Margaret John, Hyacinth Riley, Ringo Riley, and Lucille Brombill in St. Kitts, John "Tim" Rawlins and Mark Brombill in the United Kingdom, Cantasha Brombill in the United States.
She was also survived by her nieces, Ashley Goberdhan in Aruba, Ariel and Amanda Goberdhan in St. Maarten, TreNai Hamilton in Anguilla, Shamika, Shaniqua and Najedah Fleming, Tatianna, Mya and Dwaynya Fleming; nephews, Sanjai Rambhadjan, and Aaron Goberdhan in St. Maarten, Andre Goberdhan in Holland, Nathan and Ethan Brandy, Jahmar, Jahvez, Jaheim and Jahvie Hamilton in Anguilla, Shakeem Fleming, Stewart Sargeant, D’Ante Fleming, D’Andre Christopher and D’Vonte Fleming in the United States, D’Andre Mills in St. Thomas; great-nieces, J’miayah Hamilton in Anguilla, A’myya Goberdhan; great-nephews, Jahmoi Hamilton, Jace Hamilton, Logan Moultrie Jaylon Connon; sisters-in-law, Nikia Fleming, Marie Fleming; brothers-in-law, Elmo Brandy, Neville Hamilton in Anguilla; close cousins, Jenny, Sharlene, Alton, Leon, Selene, Michelle and their families, Marcella Sommersaul and family, Angela "Gold" Webbe and family, Joycelyn Webbe and family, Joycelyn, Maudie and Vernon and their families, Teshoy, Craig and their families, Ringo, Lynette, Naomi and their families, Angela and Derrick and their families, Alorna Woodley, Frankie Fleming, Gary Fleming, Nakieta Adams, Ralph, Franklyn, Lucia and Bernadette Petty, Justin and Jenice Fleming, Eileen Fleming, Andrew Niles, Yvonne Africa and Flora Debrick, Arlene, Evencia Bryan, Rita Aubain, Janice Williams, Lisa Greene and Terry Bryan, Terry and Cameron Rogers, Shameica and Sharena Richardson; godfather, Nelson Petty, St. Thomas.
Alicia had many, many friends friends in St. Thomas, including Renel Gue and family, Patricia Prince, Eavey Monique James and family, Eve (Pinky)Smith-Frett, Ashton (Minus) Frett, Esther Lespeare, Lavern Mayer, Maria Concepcion, Miguel Rivera, Misoule Labbe, Canon Lionel Rymer, Janelle Thomas, Roxanne Setorie, Vivian Prince, Elroy Fleming, Joyce and Peter Francis, Audrey “Pinky” Delemos.
She developed longlasting relationships as an avid windball cricket and softball player in Anguilla and St. Thomas. If any names were omitted, it was not intentional. Please know that Alicia Ingrid Fleming loved and appreciated every smile, word and moment she shared with you. The viewing of the body of Alicia Ingrid Fleming will take place Saturday, Sept. 11, at Turnbull Funeral Home in St. Thomas from 9 to 10 a.m., followed by the service of thanksgiving.
To the bereaved relatives and friends of Alicia Ingrid Fleming, we express heartfelt sympathy.
1 Corinthians 13:13 And now these three remain: faith, hope and love. But the greatest of these is love (New International Version)
We are comforted by the impact she made on the lives of all whom she came into contact with. May her legacy of faith, hope and love continue to live on.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull's Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
