We are saddened to announce the untimely passing of our mother, grandmother, sister and loved one Alicia Juliana “Lecie” Saddler, who died Saturday, April 25, 2020, in Riverdale, Ga.
She is survived by her children, Ronald Martin, Raynise Smith and Raymond Smith Jr.; grandchildren, Nia Hodge, N’Kai Hodge, Chanice Washington, Naomi Martin, and Nathan Martin; her sisters, Juanita Saddler, Janet Smith, and Patricia Grant; her brothers, Lindley Pontiflet, Winston Saddler and Ashley Saddler; “adopted” sons, Ray Thomas and Juniel Daniel; special friends, Carol Smith Powell, Gertrude Parson, members of the Daniel, Brathwaite and Williams families; and many other nieces, nephews, godchildren, and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
Lecie was born Aug. 22, 1947, to the late Ann and Joseph Saddler. She grew up in the Downstreet area and was a proud member of the CAHS Class of 1966.
For 30-plus years, Alicia worked for the Department of Conservation and Cultural Affairs, which later became the Housing, Parks and Recreation Department, where she led summer programs in the Oswald Harris Court, Bovoni, and Winston Raymo communities, managed the paddock area of Clinton Phipps horse track, and organized pageants to provide young ladies in St. Thomas a positive avenue to display their talents. Her first love, however, was teaching children at the various elementary schools throughout St. Thomas the various quadrille dances and the maypole routines for the annual maypole celebration each year.
Others may recall when Lecie started the Oswald Harris Court Majorettes for young ladies ages 3 and older. They proudly marched in Carnival's Children’s Parade in their signature red and white uniform.
An avid sports fan, Lecie played softball for many years, most notably on the Raiders team, which travelled throughout the West Indies, and Bermuda, Guatemala, Panama and New York to represent the Virgin Islands. She later served as an umpire for several St. Thomas softball leagues.
Lecie loved children of all ages and served as a foster parent for many years. In fact, some of her foster children --- including siblings Taniqua Simon, Natasha Simon and Kareem Lindo --- still refer to her as “Ma” because of the loving and lasting bond that she built with them.
Alicia was also an avid member of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting public health restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date on St. Thomas.
