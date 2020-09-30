It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Allen Luther Nibbs on Sept. 7, 2020, on St. Thomas at the age of 61.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the only viewing from 9 to 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 2, at Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services, with services immediately following at 10 a.m. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and public health mandates, masks or facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings.
He was was survived by his wife, Carolyn Chinnery Nibbs; daughters, Destini and Simfoni Marie Nibbs; brothers, Louis Penn Sr., Wendell Nibbs Jr, and Destin Nibbs; sisters, Janis Penn Callender, Ulla Mae Frett, Yvonne and Lorraine Nibbs, Maureen Nibbs-Harris, Jennifer and Marita Nibbs, and Janelle Nibbs-Young; aunts, Evan Mitchell, Nydia Lettsome, Enid Lettsome, Manulita Lettsome and Evelyn Nibbs; uncles, Clarence Mitchell, Arnold Lettsome and Wenford Nibbs; sisters-in-law, Susan Penn, Alexia, Carol, and Jacklyn Chinnery, Jaslyn Chinnery Lewis, and Cherilyn Browne; brothers-in-law, William Harris, Wayne, Carl, Yelmo Jr., Louis, Carlos, and Elvicto Chinnery, Nolle Barzey, Wilbert Browne, and Rochester Lewis II; nephews, Louis Penn Jr., Lucien, and Lorne Penn Sr., Marco and Morgan Callender, Leonard Frett Jr., Leon and Leo Frett, Samuel Manja Jr., Abraham Sumler, Joshua and Joseph Watts, Hakkeem Harris, Alex and Jordan Joseph, Dale Nibbs Jr., and Jehoshua Evans; nieces, Dr. Monique Callender Wiggins, Dr. Malori Callender, Kisha Monsanto Johnson, Kema Monsanto Carty, Rebecca Casmir, Anna Sumler, Jasmine and Joan Watts, Shakkaa Bell, and Olaundra Nibbs; mother-in-law, Eliza Chinnery; special cousins, Earl and Wayne Anderson, Eslyn Nibbs, and Scotty Benjamin; honorary granddaughter, Kemayah Lewis; his beloved dog, Halla Marie Nibbs, and other family and friends too numerous to mention.
Send Allen's tributes to allennibbstributes@gmail.com
Funeral arrangements are by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
