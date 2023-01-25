Allyn Callwood of Brewers Bay, Tortola, known to many as Fat Rastaman, Fato, Big Man, Dragon and Callwood, passed away on Dec. 24, 2022. Allyn was the son of the late Leopold Benjamin Callwood and Lilian Agatha Parson-Callwood and brother of the late Leal “Al” Callwood.
Allyn is survived by his niece, Leanna Callwood; step-daughter, Gimel Pinto; special cousins, Lorna Sewer-Johnson, Annette Parson-Hodge, Pauline Callwood-Hodge, Junior “Top” Callwood; other cousins, children of his late uncles, Victor Callwood, Cyril Callwood, Carlton Parson, Charles Parson and Arnold Parson of the BVI, USVI and USA; children of Allyn’s late Aunts, Mary Callwood-Sewer, Lillian Callwood-Parson, Ina Blyden, Rosanna “Rose” Hodge, Maude Paul and Marion Parson of the BVI, USVI and USA; god sisters, Ermine E. Turnbull and Alda Dawson-Lettsome; god brother Carol Dawson; godchild Sheomi Samuel; very special friend Latoya Winter-Callwood; special friends Myron Hastings, Makeem Hastings, Makeem Hastings, Wendell M. Gaskin, Dave “Humble” Hodge, Randy “Box Head” Ashton, Benito Smith, Magueny Lasperance, Jurine Scatliffe-George, Oren “Birdie” Mills, Amos “Collie” Rochester, Hon. Carvin Malone, members of the BVI Taxi Association, residents of the Brewers Bay community and other relatives and friends, too numerous to mention.
Funeral service will be on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023 at the Road Town Methodist Church. Viewing will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Service begins at 10 a.m. Interment will be at the Road Town Methodist Church Cemetery.
The Native Sons Ferry departs Red Hook, St. Thomas at 7:45 a.m. to West End, Tortola and return to Red Hook, St. Thomas from West End, Tortola at 4 p.m. on the day of the funeral, Friday, Jan. 27.
