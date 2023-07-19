It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Allyson “Kindu” Schneider, 65, who passed away unexpectedly on June 17, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia. Allyson is preceded in death by his mother, Eileen Schneider; father, Ethelbert Benjamin, Sr.; brothers, Craig Schneider, Bradford Gilliard, and Maurice Benjamin; sister, Jennifer Benjamin. He leaves to cherish memories to his wife, Audrey Howell-Schneider; sons, Askia and Andre Schneider; daughters, Trenyca, Nailah, and Quawanda Schneider; brothers, Darryl Lewis, Sr., Karl Gilliard, Franklyn Preston (Karen), Emmett Sewer, Sr. (Sherrie), Ethelbert Benjamin (Diane), Marc Benjamin (Sharon); brothers-in-law, Arthur and Greg Howell; sisters, Lyra and Laura Gilliard, Carmen Benjamin, Linda Pickering (Melvin), Deidra Benjamin-Duran (Glenn), Yvonne Benjamin-David (Ringo), and Carole Christopher (Dwight); grandchildren, Ja’nova and Laylan Schneider, Gabriel Laundre, Annaleesa Yoli Schneider, Eriona, Jaeden, and Amariah Jackson, Kaeleb Louis-Mera, De’Nalya Schneider, and Zoey Solis Sanon; great grandson, Jadel K. Pariall; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, godchildren, and friends too numerous to mention. Not forgetting the VI bug man now residing in Georgia.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to the Celebration of Life for Allyson “Kindu” Schneider, on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Alfonso Dawson Mortuary, Inc., 3000 MLK Jr. Drive SW, Atlanta, Georgia 30311.
Viewing will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Service to follow at 11 a.m. to noon. Repasts following service at Mary Scott Memorial Park, 3114 Collier Drive, NW, Atlanta, Georgia 30318. Interment: Private
Family and friends may pay tribute or offer their support by sharing a memory or message, send flowers, sign guestbook, or plant a tree, by going to: alfonsodawsonmortuary.com
