1962 -2023
In loving memory of Alma Silvina Forbes, who peacefully transitioned on Monday. May 8, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland at the age of 61. She leaves behind a legacy of love and cherished memories. She is preceded in death by her father, Herbert Forbes; mother, Ruth Alma Forbes; sister, Sonia Louise Frett; and nephew, Almondo Felix.
Alma is survived by her daughter, Tehnisha Smith; her grandson, Kehlani Smith; and a special nephew, Jhariem Forbes. She is also survived by brothers, Melvin Forbes, Sr. and Calvin Forbes, Sr.; sisters, Sylvanita Forbes-Hendricks, Sylvia Forbes, Gloria Forbes-Henley, and Lorna Forbes; many nephews and nieces and countless family members and friends.
Alma was born in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, graduated from Charlotte Amalie High School in 1980, and became a resident of Randallstown, Maryland later in life. Alma’s departure leaves a void that will be deeply felt, but her memory will forever reside in the hearts of her loved ones. Alma always encouraged those around her to celebrate life.
Her ashes will be disbursed/interred at a later date.
