The family regrets to announce the passing of Alma Joseph Macfarlane. Alma passed away peacefully at her home.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Joseph and Virginia Matthias-Joseph; sisters, Doris Simmonds and Mavis David; brothers, John Trotman Sr., Monroe Trotman Sr., and Vanito Joseph; her sons, Lee C. Jackson Sr. and Steven A. Rodgers.
She is survived by her daughter, Coreen Rodgers-Reed; son-in-law, Lennie G. Reed Sr.; adopted daughter, Merla Phillips and family; daughter-in-law, Brenda Rodgers; sister-in-law, Dorothy Joseph; brother-in-law, Bassanio David II; granddaughters, Amber Francis, Serita Ashley Rodgers, Lenika A. Reed, and Lennise A. Reed; grandsons, Lee C. Jackson Jr., Kyle K. Monsanto, Akeel J. Francis, Adrian ”Mikey” Francis, Lennie Reed Jr. and Laurence Reed; great-grandchildren, Adejah Myers, and Faith Joseph, Aiden J. Francis, Asia Francis, Anyce Francis, Zarrin Walters II, Kyla Monsanto, JeNao A. Francis; nieces and nephews, Deloise Turner, Cheryl Hermon, Glenora, Glenda, Linda and Glencia Joseph, Glenroy Smith, Lauritz , Bassanio David III, Eleanor Thomson, attorney Leonard B. Francis, Joyce Francis-Edwards, Alfred Turner, Karen Rabsatt, Monroe Trotman Jr., Rosa, Elvis, Ernest and Lester Trotman, John Trotman and family, and family of the late Leonardo Trotman.
Special thanks to Premier Health, caretakers Natasha Benjamin, Verissa Smith, Miss A. Lewis HS, and the staff at Continuum Care.
The funeral service will be held Saturday, Aug. 20, at the New Herrnhut Moravian Church. The viewing and tributes begin at 9 a.m. with the service to follow immediately at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at New Herrnhut Moravian Church Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
For online directions or to share a special memory visit the Hurley website at www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com.
All COVID-19 protocols will be observed.
