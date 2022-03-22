Friends and relatives are advised of the passing of Mr. Almond (Elemond) Freeman on March 1, 2022, at the age of 101.
He is survived by his daughters, Patsy Freeman-Williams, Marilyn Chinnery-Constantine, Karen Freeman-Swan, and Carmen Freeman-Wheatley; sons, Glen J. Smith and Marvin Freeman Sr.; sister, Ina Freeman; grandchildren, Michelle Smith-Herring, Abdul Smith, Amin Smith, Mansa Smith, Nicole Swan, Timisa Swan, Tischer Lockhart-Burrows, Kan Kay Constantine-Gabriel, Chad Constantine, Klint Constantine, Lakeata Freeman, Marvin Freeman Jr., Orion Freeman, Cory Freeman, Deltwan Edwards, Ajin Edwards, Joanne Williams, Roger Williams, Jeneyha Frett, Wilston Wheatley, Niechelle Wheatley, Almen Chesterfield.; 43
great-grandchildren; 6 great-greatchildren; special nieces, Eleanor Freeman-Archibald, Elaine Freeman, Evelyn Freeman, Joan Hermon, Magarita Freeman; and others too numerous to mention.
A going home celebration will be held at Wesley Methodist Church on Thursday, March 31. The viewing is from 9 to 10 a.m. with the service at 10 a.m. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery, Smith Bay. Professional services are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home.
