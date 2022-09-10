The family is sad to announce the death of Aloma F. Dossette, who passed Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022.
Aloma was preceded in death by her mother, Edyglona Moolenaar Dossett; father, Charles Dossett; and sister, Aloha Morales.
She is survived by her daughter, Monin Hendricks; son, Emile Francis; brothers, Keith Battiste and Charles Dossett; sisters, Kareen Battiste Duran and Sharon Dossett; sister-in-law, Delta Gumbs; brother-in-law, Carmelo Morales Sr.; grandchildren, Marcus Richards, Deikoy Francis, Devante Francis, G’Ari Francis and G’Shiloh Francis; great-grandchildren, Kane Richards; nephews, Carmelo Morales Jr., Ricky Morales, Wajaka Battiste, Imani Battiste and Corey Dossett; nieces, Kenya Morales, Zula Battiste, Dara Battiste, Ginjah Battiste, Tanya Duran, Toya Duran, Terese Duran, Jordan Dossett and Donyielle Cloyd; extended families, including Moolenaar, Battiste, Nicholson, Morales, Duran, Nibbs, Francois, Gift, Mercer, Delamos, Francis, Hendricks, Haynes, Donastorg, Lindquist and Benjamin and many other relatives and friends.
The first viewing will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15, at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. Funeral services will be from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday, Set. 16, at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, followed by interment at Western Cemetery No. 1.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
