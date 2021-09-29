Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of retired Fire Capt. Alonzo A. King on Sept. 11, 2021, at the age of 86.
His survivors are adopted daughter, Brenda Fredericks; adopted sons, Jeffrey Webster, Bernard Malone, Aaron Zephir; sister, Alicia King; brothers, Rodney King, Lawrence King; sisters-in-law, Velma King, Emma Thomas, Gladys Jurgen, Carol Jurgen, Eulla Berry, Delight Fleming, Vera Fredericks, Lucille Fredericks; brothers-in-law, Carlton Foy, William Haynes, Julius Fredericks Oliver Fredericks, Uken Fredericks, Edgio Fredericks; and special niece, Carla Foy.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a funeral service Saturday, Oct. 2, at Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals. The viewing is from 9 to 10 a.m. with service to follow at 10 a.m. The body will be cremated.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix. All COVID-19 protocols will be observed.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
