The family of Alpheus Juanito Adams sadly announces his entry into full eternal life on Saturday, May 7, 2022. He was the son of the late Anthon Adams and Ophelia Adina Henley.
Alpheus was born in St. Thomas and raised with his family in Savan. After finishing high school, he enlisted in the military where he served for 20 years.
He was preceded in death by his children, Wayne Alpheus Adams, Karen Adams Evans, Miguel Juanito Adams and Rita Laverne Adams; sibling, Alphonse Adams; grandchildren, Monica A. Martin; niece, Claudette Turnbull-Smith, and nephew, Alexander Hamm.
Alpheus is survived by his children, Wilma Adams Phillip and Petey L. Adams; siblings, Felecia Adams Brownlow, Winston, Wilbur and Warren Adams; grandchildren include Pamela Allison, Latoya Evans, Marisa and Julie Adams, Theron M. Frett, Tyrone E. Farley Jr., Monique A. Martin; nieces, Sharon Adams Lewis, Ann Marie Adams, Abigail Adams Royster, Avlyne Adams, Yvonne and Eurice Turnbull, Clarice Turnbull-Thomas, Annamarie Robles-Lettsome, Ethel Robles-Joseph; nephews, Andre Brownlow, Malik Bowry, Kelvin Adams, Elridge Robles, Leslie Hamm; great-grandchildren, Alexis Allison, William Ward, Isaac Aragon, Stevie Grace Aragon, Rochelle Frett-Ryner, RaChel Frett, Eddie Freeman and Zequon Farley; great-great-granddaughters, Princess RoChe Berry, Princess ReYha Francis, Princess ReChea Pemberton, Princess ReChyha Ryner, Princess ReChyii Ryner and great-great-grandson Prince ReKhyal Ryner.
A memorial service will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, May 20, at Turnbull' Funeral Home.
The family of Alpheus Adams expresses our gratitude to the management and staff of Geri’s Care Senior Residential Home. We truly appreciate the interest and care you dedicate to your residents.
Arrangements are by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
