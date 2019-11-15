Alphonse Olanzo Steele died Nov. 3, 2019. He was born July 7, 1944.
He was preceded in death by his son, Alphonse Jr.
He was survived by his daughters, Sheryl Leona Steele and Amaris; sons, Maurico Alphonso Phillip, Brian Steele; daughter-in-law, Tara J. Joye-Phillips; grandchildren, Lashawn Youmans, Muadh Abdelfattah, Nusaybah Ahmed, Mauricio Alphonso Phillips, Jr., Tyler Barrington Phillips, Shealeen Ohniya Azion Steele; more great-grandchildren, Lareel Youmans, Isaiah Baoteng; brothers, Antonio Steele, Cedric Smith; sisters, Joycelyn Harley Peters, Theresa Steele Williams, Carol Smith Powell, Sheila Smith Ivy, Avis Smith Collins, Carla Smith Todman, Elaine Lynch; sisters-in-law, Floria Steele, Frankie Smith; brothers-in-law, Henry Powell, Lester Ivy, Robert Lynch; adopted brother, Glen “Butcher” Brown; nephews, Kent Frazer, Raphael Edwards, Rudolph Harley, Gerry Simon, Dwayne Harley, Shaka Williams, Renael Steele, Renan Steele, Sal VanHolten, Albion Smith, Franklin Smith, Darryl Smith, Darren Smith, Calvert Smith Jr., Calvin Smith, Aaron Lane, Kurt Williams, Kristin Christopher, Ishmael Todman Jr., Jahmael Todman; nieces, Denise Barona, Corinne Williams, Monifa Steele, Riisa Steele, Shenel VanHolten Thomas, Desiree Smith, Shawna Green, Sharia Green, Sharifa Charlery, Deyzha Todman; uncle, Godwin Stevens; aunt, Mathilda Stevens Harvey; special cousins, Blanche Thomas, Brenda Vanterpool, Augusta Knight, June Adams; many great-nephews and nieces, and numerous cousins; the Steele family, the Wells family, Smith family, Perkins family, Drew family, Millin family and many friends; and special friends, Roy and Norma Gottlieb, Madonna Abraham, Shelley Thomas, Mr. Garcia (taxi driver).
The funeral service will be today at 10 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, with the viewing at 9 a.m.
