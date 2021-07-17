We regret to announce the passing of Alphonso Lawrence, who died June 22, 2021, in Miami, Fla., at the age of 54.
He was preceded in death by his aunts, Lolita Smith and Ursula Smith.
He was survived by his mother, Muriel (Lawrence) Farrell; stepfather, William Farrell; son, Alphonso Lawrence Jr.; daughter, Georgette Lawrence; sisters, Diana Hedrington (James) Juliette Ferdinand, Christalia Isaac (Richard); brothers, Simon Venzen (Laurie L.), Anselmo Lawrence (Bernice); adopted brother, Gregory Norford; aunts, Izetta Cherubim, Eldrina Mulraine; nieces, Ticey Lebron, Jessica Ferdinand, Renda Ferdinand, Eurica Ferdinand, Ashiela Etienne, T’jahnelle Ullyses; nephews, Oriel Etienne, Ashield Etienne, Ashannie Etienne, Syanno Venzen, Khaimal Venzen, Brandon Williams; and many other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
The viewing will be held 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, July 19, at Blyden Memorial Chapel, with services following at 10 a.m.
Interment is at Eastern Cemetery Crypts.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull's Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
