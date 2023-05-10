Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Alrick Thomas on April 29, 2023, at the age of 54.
Alrick Thomas is survived by his wife, Crystal George-Thomas; parents, Nicholas and Andromeada Childs; children, Anjanese Thomas, Nicholas Thomas, Chadwick Smith, Justin Richards, Jayson Richards, Jazmyn Richards; sisters, Asihere Battiste, Hope Griffin (Theo), Shirley Sewer, Etoile Moorehead, Sheryl McCalla; brothers, Alex Gerard, Anthony Thomas, Ariel Battiste, Douglas Thomson, Daniel Childs (LaToya), Kevin Thomson (Sunday), Kevin James, Patrick Moorhead (Patricia), Marvin Moorehead (Annette), John Moorehead, Eric Moorehead (LaTasha), Omar Stevens; aunts, Kareen Battiste-Duran, Myrah Smith Solomon (Ralph), Emilie Ramdhanie, Marcia George, Myrna George, Carmen Walters (Theodore), Francisca Sterling (Carlos), Elvira Henry; uncles, Keith Battiste (Delta), Calvin George (Robin), Antonio Brown (Geraldine); nieces, Tonia Battiste, Lanisa Easterling, Nakia Shivers, Alez Gerard, Zakia Coulibaly (Moussa), Onile Thomson-Marvin (Jonathon), Michelle Moorehead, Tiffany Sewer, Stacy Sewer, Dachoone Moorehead, Trisha Moorehead, Emani Moore, Tahisha Moorehead, Joiel Jackson; nephews, Jahid Gerard, Donovan Thomas, Dash Thomas, Theo Griffin Jr., James Griffin (Tequila), Javon Griffin, Marvin Moorehead, Jr., Eric Moorehead, Jr., Kevin Jenkins, David Canton; special niece, Tiffany Sewer; special friends, Vernon Grant, Noel Boynes Jr., John Griffith, Hector Fahie, Anele Joseph, Marlon Bramble with many family, friends, co-workers and associates, too numerous to mention.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the first viewing of Alrick Thomas on Friday, May 12, 2023, at the Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals from 5 to 7 p.m. The funeral service will take place on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Nazareth Lutheran Church – St. John. Viewing begins at 9:30 a.m. with service to follow at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be in Cruz Bay Cemetery, St. John, VI.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of the Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix. For online condolences or to share a special memory, visit the Hurley website at www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.