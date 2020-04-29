Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Altagracia Calistro Padilla on April 7, 2020, at the age of 91.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Emile Padilla; daughter, Cheryl Farrington; parents, Alexander and Anesta Calistro; sisters, Viola N. Calistro Blake, Felicia V. Calistro, Isabelle A. Calistro, Beryl Calistro Best, Bernice Calistro Harrigan, Medina Calistro Scatliffe and Melita T. Calistro Barthlett; and brothers, Theodore Calistro and Felix Calistro.
She is survived by her daughters, Shirley Jennings, Darcel Carter; sons, Peter Carter, John Padilla; son-in-law, Carl Jennings, daughter-in-law, Lisa Padilla; grandchildren, Carlette Sanchez, Darvin Jennings, Barbara Farrington, Elijah Carter, Shaun Carter, and Kyle Britt; grandsons-in-law, Vas Sanchez, Romia Huggins; granddaughters-in-law, Lena Jennings, Young Mi Carter; great-grandchildren, Briana and Steven Wesley, Ty Carter, Darvin Jr., Darnell, Khai Jennings; great-great-grandchildren, Noah Owens and Zeus Wesley; nieces and nephews, Alicia Powell, Viola E. Smith, Sandra Brown, Aurea Anderson, Sonia Dalmida (Alvin), Eva Haynes, Editha Best, Linda Hill, Calma Calistro, Beverly Seales (Tyrone),Elroy Calistro, Alviston Calistro (Lena), Elwyn Best, Dr. Ronald Harrigan Sr.(Sandra), Aubrey Harrigan, Elroy Best (Annette), Dennis Frett; many great-nieces and nephews, great-great-nieces and nephews who shared her love and mourn her loss.
Normally, a funeral is an opportunity for the St. Thomas and St. John communities to gather in support of one another. Although we cannot gather together with Ms. Padilla’s family at this time, friends may still offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
Due to COVID-19 and the resulting public health mandates, viewing and services of the late Altagracia Padilla will be for family only.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.