Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Altagracia Woodley Steele on July 5, 2023 at the age of 99 at her residence.
She is survived by her children (4), Jacqueline W. L. Sprauve, Edith E. Steele-English, Elise E. Steele-Wilkes; and Elsie E. Steele de Nova; granddaughters (7), Holly Marie Lang, Solonice W. S. Chinnery, Linda M. Smith, Lisa M. Smith, Lorie M. Smith, Molly M. Wilkes and Ellin L. Setorie; grandsons (3), Mac M. Wilkes, Morgan M. Setorie and Pedro G. Nova; great-granddaughters (6), Jacqueline M. Jean-Francois, Jessica Lang Johnson, Tejah K. Wilson, Sanai A. Cudjoe, Jelissa M. Castro and Zya D. B. Wilkes; great-grandsons (10), Joshua-Michael Lang-Davila, Marley A. Wilson, Romello U. Smith, Rashilo N. Thomas, Raseion N. Thomas, Jordon L. Castro, Joshua D. Setorie, Nielin E. L. Vanterpool, Mason J. Etheredge and Elijah J. Nedd; great-great granddaughters (3), Isaiah M. Jean-Francois, Janiah Jean-Francois and Savannah Grace Johnson; great-great grandsons (5), Zephaniah Jean-Francois, Ignace Jean-Francois, Jr., Michael E. Johnson, Gabriel E. Johnson and Symphonie E. Lang-Davila; and families-in-law (3), Pedro Nova Zapata, son-in-law; Ignace Jean-Francois, great-grand son-in-law and Cordell M. Johnson, great-grand son-in-law.
She is preceded in death by mother, Alice G. Knight; husband, Walter Joseph Steele; brother, Charles Ernest Woodley; granddaughter, Maggie Majorie Wilkes; son, AE2 Ernest Everett Steele.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend viewing on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals. Viewing is at 9 a.m. with service to follow at 10 a.m. Interment Eastern Cemetery. For online condolences or to share a special memory, visit our website at www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com Funeral arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
