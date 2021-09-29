Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Altera “Tera” Frett on Sept. 18, 2021, at the age of 73 at her residence.
She is survived by her sons, Antonio King Sr. and Alex Camsell; daughters and sons-in-law, Aretha and Gary Hodge, and Anecia and Llewellyn Sewer; bonus daughter, Marva Fahie McCoy; brother and sister-in-law, Hulbert and Ruth Frett; sisters and brothers-in-Law, Azula and Eddie Lettsome, Malita and Julian Matthias, and Melvina and Everton Henry; aunt, Delita Baxter; uncles, Eric Frett and Joseph Frett; bonus sisters, Agnes Chitolie and Muriel Farrell; special friends, Yvonne Rabsatt Lorenzo, Elaine Fahie, Leopold Charleswell, Winston Clark, Jennifer Lettsome, Juliet Lettsome, Rellen Thomas, Alicia Martinez; special nieces, Judith Fahie and Natasha McLean; 12 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and family and friends too numerous to mention.
The viewing is at 9 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 30, with the service to follow at 10 a.m., at the Church of God of Prophecy.
Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John and St. Croix.
All COVID-19 protocols will be observed.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com.
