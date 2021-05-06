The family of Althea Augusta Adams is saddened to announce her passing at 9 a.m. on Thursday, April 22, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Navy bandmaster Alton A. Adams Sr. USNR and Ella Joseph Adams; aunt, Edna A. Adams; sisters, Merle, Hazel and Gwendolen Adams, Eleanor Adams, Andre Martin, Olyve Adams Finch and Enid Adams Questel; and brother, Alton A. Adams Jr.
She was survived by her son, Andre Adams; niece and caregiver, Yvette Finch; nieces, Gail Adams Campbell, Ellen Andre Francois, Sandra Adams Watson, Gwendolyn Adams Norton, Lorraine Questel Weatherspoon, Marlene Questel-Scott, Liz Questel Baxter and Annette Questel Smith; nephews, Earl “Larry”, Vernon and Clifton Finch, Richard and Bernard Questel, Alton L. Adams and Patrick Adams; and many great and great-great-nieces and nephews, as well as friends, too numerous to mention.
The celebration of her life begins with her viewing Monday, May 17, 2021, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services. The celebration will be live streamed via https://www.facebook.com/Turnbulls-Funeral-Home-1647906158813558/
The funeral service will be held Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at 9:30 a.m., at Ss. Peter and Paul Cathedral, with interment immediately following at Western Cemetery No. 1.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, wearing a mask is mandatory at the viewing, service and burial ground. The service will be livestreamed via https://livestream.com/cathedralvi
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
http://www.turnbullsfuneralvi.com/
