We regret to announce the passing of Alvara “Avie” Rabsatt of St. Thomas, Virgin Islands.
Alvara passed away April 7, 2020, at Advent Health Hospice Care Center in Altamonte Springs, Fla.
She was born on April 1, 1937, in Tortola, British Virgin Islands, and moved to St. Thomas in her late teens. Alvara worked as a salesperson at Little Switzerland and retired after 30 years of service. She was an active member of Christchurch Methodist for more than 50 years.
Alvara was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Harold Rabsatt.
She is survived by her children, Alexis Swift, Theresa Sweet, Melanie Rabsatt-Connor, Ritza Rabsatt Santana; grandchildren, Kahlid Tapia, Keshma Felix Gilchrist, Krystle Felix, Shawn Santana, Rachael Sweet, Wesley Sweet; great-grandchildren, Razekiel Santana, Ezri Santana, Zuriel Santana, Avianna Gilchrist; sons-in-law, Darius Sweet, Felix Santana Jr., Irvin Connor; brother, Arnold Smith (Crackers); sister, Jennie Wheatley; brother-in-law, Charles Wheatley; sister-in-law, Marion Smith; cousin, Ruth E. Thomas; nieces, Lynette Forbes, Maureen Smith Creque, Claudette Gumbs, Mariel Smith, Sezilee Reid, Beverly Smith, Germaine Baugh, Alouette Rhymer; nephews, Allenton Penn, Mitchell and Kensley Smith, Verne and Lynrick Rhymer, Michael and David Smith, Allen, Lloyd and Leon Wheatley; and honorary children, Debra Allen, Gladys Scatliffe and Anthony Angol.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Smith Bay Eastern Cemetery, St. Thomas. Graveside services are from 10 a.m. to noon.
Arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
