Friends and relatives are advised of the passing of Mr. Alvin Arturo Swan on May 31, 2022.
Mr. Swan was born on St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, and graduated from Charlotte Amalie High School in the Class of 1966. Mr. Swan was a member of the United States Army and served in Vietnam. He was also a member of the Virgin Islands National Guard where he served an additional 20 years of honorable service and retired at the rank of sergeant first class.
Mr. Swan was employed at the Virgin Islands Department of Finance, Virgin Islands Bureau of Internal Revenue, and later at the Department of Education until his formal retirement from government service.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Viola A. Perez; father, George B. Swan Jr.; brothers, Arrol Anthony Swan, former Virgin Islands Attorney General Alva Allen Swan and David Augustus Swan.
He is survived by his daughters, Nicole N. Swan and Timisa S. Swan; brothers, retired Police Capt. Jeremy C. Swan Sr. and Associate Justice of the V.I. Supreme Court and former Attorney General Ive Arlington Swan; sisters, Jennifer D. Perez-Van Holten, Ann Patricia (Patsy) Swan-Richardson, Rose M. (Rosie) Swan-Roberts, and Maria Agnes (Aggie) Swan-Venzen; brother-in-law, Raymond Richardson; former brothers-in-law, Salino Van Holten, Marvin L. Freeman Sr., and Glen J. Smith; sisters-in-law, Elizabeth Swan, Bertha Swan and Gertrude Niles Drew Swan; former sisters-in-law, Marilyn Constantine, Carmen Freeman-Wheatley and Patsy Freeman-Williams; former spouse, Karen D. Freeman-Swan; uncle, Alphonso Swan; aunt, Dorothy Swan; grandchildren, Fidel T. Pena, Jamal J. Greaux, Gimel F. Pena, Treasa L. Selfridge and Sergio J. Pena; nephews, David A. Swan, Kerryn A. Swan, Malachi A. Swan, Jeremy C. Swan Jr., Michael Richardson, Michael Roberts, Conroy Venzen, and Oswain Venzen Jr.; nieces, Patricia O. Swan, Kayden A. Swan, Magistrate Judge Simone M. Van Holten-Turnbull, Tonya M. Van Holten-Joseph, Yvette V. Swan Parham, Yvette M. Richardson-Appleby, Yvonne M. Richardson-Ross, Jeanette Richardson-Hayes, Kristen Roberts, Vickie Venzen and Valerie Venzen-Bosley; cousins, former Territorial Senator John Bell, Alana Hopper-Brown, Roy Canton Jr., Henry Harrigan, Bridgette Potter, Melvin Simmonds, Cedric L. Swan Sr., George Swan Jr., Sydney Swan Sr., Gladys Todman, Gloria Swan-Trotman, and James and Catherine West; special friends, Margaret St. Louis and Benito and Caroline Dawson; and many other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
The viewing will be held at Turnbull’s Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 6, from 4 to 6 p.m. The going home celebration will be held at All Saints Cathedral on Thursday, July 7. at 10 a.m. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery, Smith Bay. Professional services are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home.
