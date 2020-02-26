Funeral services for Alvin Francis will be held Friday, Feb. 28, 2020.
A viewing will be held from at 9 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at Turnbull’s Funeral Home in Charlotte Amalie, with service to follow at 10 a.m.
He will be cremated.
Those left to cherish his memory are his sister, Gwendolyn Barker of Miami; brothers, Albert Francis Sr. of Miami, and Luis Francis of St. Thomas; brother-in-law, Reynold Baker; six nephews, Antonio Zephir, Anthon Zephir, Mercie Turner, Albert Francis Jr., Andre Francis and Antwan Francis; cousins, Anthon Boynes, Priscilla Boynes, Gerwane Boynes, Warren Brown, Ancelia Benjamin, Austin A. Venzen, Andrea Williams, Jubilee Pickering, the Downing Family, the Jennings Family, Terronne Freiberg, Dr. Barry Kaplowitz and Dr. Deborah Carlone; three great-nieces; three great-nephews; and a host of extended cousins, other relatives and devoted friends; dear close friends include, aunt Blanche Thomas, Louise and Cedric Heyliger, Jesus Ortiz, Angelina Brooks, Charlotte Plaskett, Eric Mullah, Andre Bros, Beverly, Shasha Hutton and numerous friends at VIPA.
Funeral arrangement are by Turnbull's Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
