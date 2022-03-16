It is with great sadness that the family of our beloved Alvin Hunte Sr., known as “Hunte,” announces his passing on Feb. 20, 2022, in Snellville, Ga.
He was born in Liberta on the island of Antigua on March 17, 1940. He emigrated to the U.S. Virgin Islands in October of 1966 and after a brief stop in St. Croix made his home in St. Thomas, Virgin Islands.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Pearl Techeira and Sydney Hunte; his brother, George Elderfield Joseph; his daughter, Charmaine Hunte; and grandsons, Jalani Hunte, Jaquan Adolphine, and Stenneth Charles Jr.
He leaves behind his wife, Yvonne Hunte; loving children: sons, Steve and Alvin Hunte, Wayne Hunte and daughter-in-law, Janell Hunte; daughters, Donna Hunte-Drigo and son-in- law Peter Jeff, Drigo, Brendalee, Alicia, Ophelia, and Latania Hunte; stepdaughter, Laura Lee Crump; brothers, Winfield Hunte and sister-in-law, Louise Hunte, Roycott Hunte and sister-in-law, Cora Hunte, Delano Hunte and sister-in-law, Chinwe Osaze, Avandelll Hunte and sister-in-law, Jennifer Hunte; sisters, Yolonda Cornelius and brother-in-law, Emanuel Cornelius, Erema Hunte and Cecelia Hunte; 30 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren; special nephew, Rohan Hunte; and special friends, David Lewis Fleming and family, Leroy “Billy” Tonge and family of Liberta in Antigua, Errol Benjamin, and Charles Edwards and the waterfront friends, the Shiloh Seventh-day Adventist Church family and Deacon Ministry, and nieces, nephews, and friends too numerous to mention.
Relatives and friends are respectively invited to attend the funeral service on Sunday, March 20, at Shiloh Seventh-day Adventist Church in Anna’s Retreat, across from the Tutu fire station. The viewing is from 9 to 10 a.m. with the service to follow at 10 a.m. Interment is at Western Cemetery No. 1.
Funeral arrangements are by Turnbull's Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
