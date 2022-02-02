It is with deep regret that we announce the passing of Alvin J. Davis, also known as “Bruce” or “Shorty,” who passed away on Jan. 13, 2022.
He is survived by his sons, Jason Davis, Jerome Davis, Jadeem Davis, and Jaleem Davis; daughters, Carla Davis-Caines, Marcia Davis-Charleswell, Monique Davis, and Janella Davis; grandchildren, Lequan Hodge, Lequoi Hodge, Ju’Deja Caines, Jumoi Caines, J'Nikah Davis, Tashim Davis, Teshylah Davis, J'Kai Charleswell, J'Nique Charleswell, J'Sai Charleswell, Shenique Carey, Kai Leon, and Alexi Davis; great-grandchildren, Jaden Hodge, Sophia Hodge, and J'Kiylah Charleswell; sisters, Mildred Bruce-Greaux, Jenny Smikle, Marilyn Halliday, Rosita Halliday, and Sylvia Flanders; brothers, Joseph Bruce, Nathaniel Halliday, and Vincent Halliday; and his best friend of more than 60 years, Wentworth Martin, also known as Martin or Yearwood; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends in the Virgin Islands and abroad too numerous to mention.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the viewing at 9 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 10 a.m., on Thursday, Feb. 10, at Blyden Memorial Chapel. Interment will be at Eastern Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Turnbull's Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
Masks or face coverings are required.
