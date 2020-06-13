We regret to announce the passing of Amadeo L. Evans Jr., who died April 13, 2020.
The viewing will be held Tuesday, June 16, 2020, from 9:30 to 10 a.m. at Turnbull's Funeral Home with services to follow immediately after at 10:05 a.m.
Interment is at Eastern Cemetery (Crpyts).
He was survived by a host of family and friends too numerous to mention.
