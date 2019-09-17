We regret to announce the passing of Amijah Charles, age 35, of Brookman Road, St. Thomas, V.I., on Aug. 24, 2019.
Amijah was a victim of an ambushed-style shooting on Seventh-day Street, St. Thomas.
Amijah was a well-known mechanic, A.C. Technician, and an electrican.
A viewing will be held at Turnbull's Funeral Home from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, and at Holy Family Catholic Church at 9 a.m. A funeral service will be held Friday, Sept. 20, at 10 a.m. at the Holy Family Catholic Church.
He survived by his mother, Josian Fontaine; father, Michel Charles; children; sisters; brothers; and extended family and close friends. He will be buried at Western Cemetery in Frenchtown. May he rest in peace.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull's Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
