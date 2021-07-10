Amos L. Testamark
Friends and family are advised of the homegoing celebration for Amos L. Testamark, also known as Cool Breeze or Mandos, who died June 22, 2021, at the age of 93.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Sarah Elizabeth Anthony Testamark; father, Victor Lionel Testamark; wife, Everette Venecia Fleming Testamark; brothers, Lawrence “Belgo” Bjelker, Wilfred Meyers, and Victor “Chicken” Testamark; sisters, Hermina “Mina” Testamark and Agatha “Gathy” Meyers VanDarlington; son, Alan “Ringo” Testamark; stepson, Keith “Yogi” Fleming; niece, Angela Brunn Davis; and great-nephew, Denroy Phillips.
He was survived by his daughters, Floresia Testamark Springette, Charlene L. Testamark Brady and Jacqueline P. Testamark; sister, Evelyn Testamark Foy; stepdaughter, Maureen Lorraine Blyden; stepson, Earl Austin Simmonds; grandchildren, Albion “Al” Smith, Atanya S. Boschulte (Lawrence Boschulte), Atoya Springette, Avery Springette, Brandon J. Brady, Brian A. Brady and DeVaughn J. Dowe; great-grandchildren, Mitchia, Amayah and Mayla Smith, Anika Thompson, Ann Boschulte, Anelia Brown, Adyin and Ava Springette; great-great-grand daughter, Rylynn Wallace; nephews, Warren “Muggie” Richards, Roy “Paps” Foy Jr., Elwin “Ellie” Venzen and Bernard Brunn; nieces, Annette Meyers, Delia Foy Barrott, Delphine Foy Phillips, Cecelia Foy Blyden and Marva Foy; sons-in-law, Ulston Springette Sr. and A. Alonzo Brady; great-nieces, Natasha Barrott Thomas (Leroy Thomas), Denise Rhymer Ebony Blyden, Shekema Foy, Shereka Foy, Shenequa Foy, Deborah (Aseysha) Merrit (husband Adolphus), Rosie Linzy (husband Emory); great-nephews, Alfredo “Junie” Barrott Jr. (wife Buffy), Shakoi Petersen, Kishawnie Henry, Roy “Jun Jun” Foy (wife Janie), Warren “YOY” Richards, Darrell Brunn, Claxton Davis Jr. and Dale Davis.
He was also survived by Jane Johannes and family, Pauline D. Ottley and family, Clarissa Frett and family, Lionel Connor, Carlisle Smalls, Bimbe (Coca Cola), Evans family, all the Savaneros, friends of the Victory Bar and the lottery dealers crew; and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
A private family viewing is being held Wednesday, July 21. The service is Friday, July 23, at 10 a.m. at Memorial Moravian Church. Tributes will begin at 9:30 a.m. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery Crypts.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a memory or message by going to turnbullsfuneralhomevi@yahoo.com
Elaine Frett Brewley
Elaine Frett Brewley transitioned from this earthly life on May 30, 2021, in Ohio, at the age of 92.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Eve Ann Lettsome Frett and John William Frett; her son, Aeneas Wesley Brewley; her husband, Aeneas Leopold Brewley; and her nine siblings: brothers, Herman, Hartwell, Eric and Laurence Altimon Frett; and sisters, Florence Frett Potter, Winifred Frett Lettsome, Eunice Frett Potter, Erea Frett Christopher and Virginia Frett Williams.
She was survived by her children, Doreen Brewley, Russell “Coker” Brewley, Ellarine Brewley, Earl Brewley Sr. and Keith “Jamal” Brewley; daughters-in-law, Barbara England Brewley, Florence Matthew Brewley, Carolyn Charles Brewley, Theresa Thomas Brewley and Carmen Boynes; nieces-in-law, Delma Brewley, Ivy Parsons, Marilyn Jennings Frett, Marilyn Frett and Nora Maduro Frett; nephew-in-law, Michael “Cessa” Leonard; nephews, Reginald Woodley, James W. Fredericks, Joseph E. Caines Esq, Walton “Jabbar Frett, Eugene Frett, Milton Potter, Richard “Snake” Potter, Henry “Preacher” Potter, Ernest “Sukie” Potter, Elroy Frett, Reael “Limping Jack” Frett, Randolph “Wazulli” Frett, Raymond “Goatie” Frett, Renard “Rick” Frett, Duncan “Rock” Lettsome and Clarence “John” Lettsome; nieces, Glenda B. Caines, Olita Scattlife, Orilda Varlack, Elvina Malone, Elcina Frett, IIeen Chalwell, Carlene Potter, Susan Frett-Potter, Laura Turnbull, Cestelia Manovia Lettsome-Merchant, Udina Frett, Utha O. Williams, Mediner Frett Davies, Louise Phillip and Shirlean Frett; grandchildren, Akil Brewley, Ali Brewley, Tasheda Brewley, Nylah Brewley McIntosh, Melissa Cummings, Earl Brewley Jr. MD, Caleeb Brewley Esq., Jeneatta Joseph, Abdul Brewley, Kiminika Brewley, Ulsena Brewley, Malik Brewley, Tekiyah Brewley and Zakiyah Brewley; and 20 great-grandchildren; and special cousins, Delita Lettsome Blyden, Ethlyn Callwood Freeman, Mabel Frett Petersen, Ina Callwood Blyden, Rita Vanterpool Greene, Carol George, Valaria Penn Stephens, Ruby Todman George, and Floyd and Merline Turnbull.
She was also survived her special children, Laverne Joshua Mason, Analese Navedo, Julia Thompson, Tiffany Tyson, Ashley and Alpha Rogers, Alex and Leomie Abednego, and Sam and Sandra Rey, the children of the late Sis Idallia Richards, Michael Aileen, Patricia, Joan, St Clair, Eugene, Brenda and Jessica, Wayne Harvey Sr., Janet Hansby, Verna Gomez, Joyce Potter, Alpha and Belinda Millard, Lydia Trotman, Rachel Henry, Una Cousins, Ellease Gumbs Griffin, Heather Griffin, Hester Griffin, Gladys Deleon, Mauritzer Gumbs, Laura Moncrief, Hermina Webster, Nathlie Smith, Erica Benjamin Donovan, Dorothy Laverne McCurdy; special friends, Tanty Glover Abednego, Esther Early, Jean Nivins, Muriel Rogers, Muriel Hodge, Pastor John Josiah, and many other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
The funeral service will be Sunday, July 11, at Shiloh Seventh-day Adventist Tabernacle in Tutu across from the fire station. The viewing will be from 9 to 10 a.m. with the service immediately after.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that contributions be made to the St. Thomas- St. John Seventh-day Adventist School kitchen and cafeteria in honor of Mrs. Brewley’s mastery of the culinary arts and contributions to the construction of that facility.
PayPal information: accounting@sttsjsdaschool.org. Please select “Friends and Family” when making the donation and add “Brewley Tribute” in the message section. Other expressions of sympathy may be mailed to Doreen Brewley, P.O. Box 271, Brice, Ohio 43109.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Service.
