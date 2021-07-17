Friends and family are advised of the homegoing celebration for Amos L. Testamark, also known as Cool Breeze or Mandos, who died June 22, 2021, at the age of 93.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Sarah Elizabeth Anthony Testamark; father, Victor Lionel Testamark; wife, Everette Venecia Fleming Testamark; brothers, Lawrence “Belgo” Bjelker, Wilfred Meyers, and Victor “Chicken” Testamark; sisters, Hermina “Mina” Testamark and Agatha “Gathy” Meyers VanDarlington; son, Alan “Ringo” Testamark; stepson, Keith “Yogi” Fleming; niece, Angela Brunn Davis; and great-nephew, Denroy Phillips.
He was survived by his daughters, Floresia Testamark Springette, Charlene L. Testamark Brady and Jacqueline P. Testamark; sister, Evelyn Testamark Foy; stepdaughter, Maureen Lorraine Blyden; stepson, Earl Austin Simmonds; grandchildren, Albion “Al” Smith, Atanya S. Boschulte (Lawrence Boschulte), Atoya Springette, Avery Springette, Brandon J. Brady, Brian A. Brady and DeVaughn J. Dowe; great-grandchildren, Mitchia, Amayah and Mayla Smith, Anika Thompson, Ann Boschulte, Anelia Brown, Adyin and Ava Springette; great-great-grand daughter, Rylynn Wallace; nephews, Warren “Muggie” Richards, Roy “Paps” Foy Jr., Elwin “Ellie” Venzen and Bernard Brunn; nieces, Annette Meyers, Delia Foy Barrott, Delphine Foy Phillips, Cecelia Foy Blyden and Marva Foy; sons-in-law, Ulston Springette Sr. and A. Alonzo Brady; great-nieces, Natasha Barrott Thomas (Leroy Thomas), Denise Rhymer Ebony Blyden, Shekema Foy, Shereka Foy, Shenequa Foy, Deborah (Aseysha) Merrit (husband Adolphus), Rosie Linzy (husband Emory); great-nephews, Alfredo “Junie” Barrott Jr. (wife Buffy), Shakoi Petersen, Kishawnie Henry, Roy “Jun Jun” Foy (wife Janie), Warren “YOY” Richards, Darrell Brunn, Claxton Davis Jr. and Dale Davis.
He was also survived by Jane Johannes and family, Pauline D. Ottley and family, Clarissa Frett and family, Lionel Connor, Carlisle Smalls, Bimbe (Coca Cola), Evans family, all the Savaneros, friends of the Victory Bar and the lottery dealers crew; and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
A private family viewing is being held Wednesday, July 21. The service is Friday, July 23, at 10 a.m. at Memorial Moravian Church. Tributes will begin at 9:30 a.m. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery Crypts.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a memory or message by going to turnbullsfuneralhomevi@yahoo.com
